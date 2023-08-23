ND FOOTBALL: Irish, Midshipmen return to Dublin Saturday to kickstart 2023 season

Aug. 22—DUBLIN, Ireland — This Saturday, No. 13 Notre Dame will open the 2023 college football season against the Navy Midshipmen across the Atlantic Ocean and in the true home of the Irish.

Returning to Aviva Stadium for the first time since 2012, the Irish hope to start off the new season with a win over its long-standing rival and move to 3-0 in Ireland.

To do that in front of a sellout crowd of over 51,000, Irish coach Marcus Freeman should have a more reliable offense and a strengthened defense from last season that he'll use to try and win the first season opener of his career.

SIZING UP THE MIDSHIPMEN

With the firing of longtime Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo following the season's close against Army, the Midshipmen have a new leader for the first time in 16 years.

Even with the new leadership of first-time head coach Brian Newberry, the Navy roster still largely remembers the matchup last year in Baltimore, Maryland, where the Midshipmen held the Fighting Irish scoreless in the second half and scored 19-unanswered second half points only to lose 35-32.

That team is mostly back, as Navy returns 16 players from 2022, eight on both sides of the ball.

Headlining the returners from last season is junior fullback Daba Fofana. Fofana was the key cog to the Midshipmen's offense, leading the team in rushing with 769 yards and six touchdowns. He'll be back with last season's starting quarterback, senior Tai Lavatai.

Lavatai is the interesting piece as Newberry has reportedly been running a quarterback competition between the senior and three others. Lavatai tore his ACL in October but has been nearing a return. No matter who starts at the signal caller position, Navy can still expect to be seen with their trademarked triple-option attack.

Or can they?

The chances the Mids ditch their beloved go-to is low, but what the Irish should expect is to see is a new paint job. In recent seasons the Navy offensive scheme has become stale and uncreative, lacking the explosiveness and systematic drives it once had. That's what Newberry is here to do: revamp the Midshipmen to the irritating, clock-draining offense that can equally expose you with a sudden throw downfield.

Newberry, like Freeman, has been characterized by his defensive-centered approach. That's why he brought in new Navy offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut from Kennesaw State. Chesnut and Newberry are on the record with having the desire to spice up the Midshipmen's offense and add more twists. Notre Dame could be facing an entirely new scheme come Saturday.

As the Midshipmen look to best the Irish for the first time since 2016, the defense will have to step up against Hartman, Estime and a formidable offensive line.

Luckily for the service academy, the defensive side was the strength in 2022. Second in the nation at stopping the run, the blitz-heavy Navy defense does a great job at getting to the quarterback while also clogging any running lanes. Jacob Busic will lead that charge as the junior defensive end will be the main focus on several Midshipmen scout teams.

If the Navy defense can stop an improved Irish offense and create enough changes to the offensive scheme, the Midshipmen might be able to wrangle in a surprise win to begin the 2023 campaign.

SAID THIS WEEK

Freeman spoke during the annual game week press conference about several topics including the end of fall camp and Navy most notably. Outside of his three goals of fall camp that the Irish reportedly met (increase depth, get physically ready to play but limit injuries and build leadership), here are some of the more important things said by Freeman:

On how the Irish are planning for overseas travel: "We have talked to a lot of different organizations that have kind of done similar trips and we felt like this was the best one. ... Thursday they'll be pretty jetlagged so we have to be smart with our structure once we get there."

On new Navy head coach Brian Newberry: "I'm looking forward to meeting coach Newberry. He's done a heck of a job as defensive coordinator at Navy. I'm expecting to see a very aggressive, talented football team that plays extremely hard. We're looking forward to the challenge."

Freeman on the Irish's expectations for the new Navy offense: "We have to prepare for a lot of different things that we might see. We have a great plan; I love the plan that [defensive coordinator] coach Golden has come up with."

Freeman on the timing of facing the Midshipmen: "It's a tremendous advantage to play Navy the first game of the year because the preparation that entails getting ready for them is obviously lengthened."

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Notre Dame has faced the Naval Academy more than any other opponent in its history and sending the series to Ireland for the third time is a nice privilege to have. Even with all the glitz and glamor of the Fighting Irish playing in front of the actual Irish, I wouldn't expect to see Freeman's unit trip up.

While Newberry's changes are yet to be seen, it would take quite the mind to draw up a scheme not only able to contain the Irish offense but one also capable of putting the Notre Dame defense on their heels. If Newberry is able to pull it off, it would be the first time that a first-time Navy head coach beats a ranked opponent in their opening game.

The Midshipmen do return a lot of production from last year but Navy won't be seeing the same 2022 Irish team. This group should play much better and Freeman will have the all-too-important year one under his belt.

Expect the Irish to come home with a victory and open up the season with their third-straight win over Navy in Ireland.

