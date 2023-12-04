ND FOOTBALL: Irish land in Sun Bowl, to face Oregon State

Dec. 3—SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame will be headed south for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl where they'll face Oregon State from the Pac-12 conference.

The No. 16 Irish (9-3) will face the No. 19 Beavers (8-4) at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas on Friday, Dec. 29th.

Oregon State is 2-0 against Notre Dame all-time, beating the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl in 2001 and in the Insight Bowl in 2004. Both Notre Dame and Oregon State were ranked in 2001 with the Beavers placed at No. 5 and the Irish seated at No. 10.

Notre Dame is 20-21 in bowl games all time with the Irish winning the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against South Carolina last season.

Suitors for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Gator Bowl and several others, Notre Dame slid down the charts to land on the Sun Bowl following an extensive wait Sunday that caused a delay in several Atlantic Coast Conference teams from announcing their pairings.

The Irish will be playing in their second Sun Bowl in program history. The only other appearance came against the Miami Hurricanes in 2010 with Notre Dame winning 33-17.

Oregon State climbed up to No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings this season before falling to currently ranked No. 2 Washington and No. 8 Oregon. That slid the Beavers to their current spot at No. 19 despite the high degree of opponent.

Other notable games on the schedule included wins over Utah and UCLA and losses to Arizona and Washington State.

Finishing with a conference mark of 5-4 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12, the Beavers bring an offense averaging nearly 34 points per game (27th) and a defense that allows over 21 (31st). Notre Dame gives up nearly 17 points a game (8th) while scoring 39 (8th).

Former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith will not be attendance after accepting the Michigan State opening this past week following the regular seasons conclusion. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray has since been promoted to take the helm in Corvallis.

The Beavers will also be without quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei after the signal caller announced his intentions to jump in the transfer portal.

Notre Dame's roster for the season finale is largely in flux though. In all, nine players have entered the transfer portal including wide receivers Chris Tyree, Rico Flores Jr., and Tobias Merriweather.

Tight end Holden Staes, who took over after the Irish lost starting tight end Mitchell Evans, also hit the portal. Starting center Zeke Correll is also included in the bunch leaving South Bend, leaving a large cloud over the program heading into the Sun Bowl.

That leaves a small receiving room to work with. Jaden Greathouse (252 yards) and Jayden Thomas (251 yards) will be the first two options as third-string tight end Eli Raridon (39 yards) and former walk-on wideout Chris Faison (207 yards) add to the likely starters.

Quarterback Sam Hartman hinted towards the end of the season that'd he'd play in Notre Dame's bowl game. How the departure of wideout coach Chansi Stuckey and players to the portal affects his choice remains unclear.

Marcus Freeman is 1-1 in bowl games at Notre Dame, losing to Oklahoma State in the 2022 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in his first game as head coach and beating South Carolina in last year's Gator Bowl.

The Sun Bowl will take place on Friday, December 29th at 2:00 p.m. in El Paso, Texas. The game will air on CBS.

