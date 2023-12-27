ND FOOTBALL: Irish head south for Sun Bowl as Beavers await

Dec. 26—EL PASO, Texas — In the midst of staff changes and portal plundering, Notre Dame is set to cap the 2023 football season this Friday in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Irish are without offensive coordinator Gerad Parker (announced as Troy's new head coach) and wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey who is replaced by Mike Brown, a former Cincinnati staffer with Freeman. The Beavers will be led by passing-game coordinator Kefense Hynson after former head coach Jonathan Smith left for the same position at Michigan State.

"Mike's a guy that I worked with closely at Cincinnati," Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said last Monday. "Seeing him truly develop that room in Cincinnati, I know people look at the draft picks that came out of that room, but to me it's, from top to bottom, seeing him develop young people."

"It's the recruiter and evaluator he is, really just the guys I've seen him bring into that program and develop. And the energy he brings. He brings some of that energy to this coaching staff, to that wide receiver's room."

As for that wide receiver room, well, there isn't many left at the party. Freshman Rico Flores Jr., Tobias Merriweather and Chris Tyree have all hit the portal. That leaves Jayden Thomas, Jaden Greathouse and former walk-on Jordan Faison as the primary options to throw too.

"They've been great," freshman quarterback Steve Angeli said. "KK [Smith] is back from injury, JG [Jayden Greathouse] has stepped up, JT [Jayden Thomas] is coming back, Deion [Colzie] has been great... all the guys that are there to make plays are doing a great job and we've had a great connection throughout bowl prep."

For Angeli, the freshman starter at quarterback Friday, that gives him the opportunity to shine with the shadow of incoming Duke transfer Riley Leonard behind him.

"Nothing really changes," Angeli said on what his practice looks like now as a starter. "[I'm] just more vocal, guys are looking at you not only on the field but outside the field in the locker room and on campus. Sam's done a great job of teaching me the way and how to carry yourself as a starter at Notre Dame."

"The staff has been upfront with me through everything that has gone on," Angeli said about Notre Dame picking up Leonard in the portal. "I knew it was coming and I'm ready to compete once the time comes."

For the rest of No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 19 Oregon State, you can discard those two-deeps from the regular season. Both schools will vary from the groups that earned them their rankings coming in.

Defensively, the Irish remain built. Al Golden's group will be without cornerback Cam Hart and linebacker Marist Liufao but largely remains as strong as the group which finished No. 1 in passing efficiency and 10th in scoring defense.

Oregon State, meanwhile is down two quarterbacks in D.J. Uiagalelei and backup Aiden Chiles. While the Beavers have more familiar faces showing up to play this Friday, the offense may look much different than the one who averaged under 34 points per game.

Notre Dame is 20-21 all-time in bowl games and 1-0 in the Sun Bowl's dense history. The Beavers are 2-0 against Notre Dame, beating the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl in 2001 and at the Insight Bowl in 2004.

MORE ON BROWN

Mike Brown also spoke with the media last Monday after leaving his position at Wisconsin.

"There is some talent in the room," Brown said about his thin wide receiver room. There's a lot of youth in there. I'm excited to watch them grow. I'm excited to watch them learn. They're all great young men. They're all really, really hungry and eager to learn."

"The thing that I've been mostly impressed about is their work ethic, No. 1, and their eagerness to learn," Brown continued. "We're in meetings, I'm talking and everybody's just locked in. They're hungry, and they're eager to learn. Obviously, they're really, really smart young men. It makes it exciting to work with guys like that. They're all happy. They're all eager. They all root for each other. I haven't felt the selfishness if there is any."

Brown, who followed former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to Madison this past offseason, is familiar with Notre Dame. Brown served on Fickell's staff when the Bearcats won in South Bend and eventually made it to the College Football Playoff.

His connection with Freeman was a large factor in leaving the Badgers after one season.

"There was probably one person in the entire country that could have picked up the phone and called me and I would have at the very least been interested in, and that was Coach Freeman," Brown said. "My experience with him in Cincinnati — obviously, he was the defensive coordinator there — and just watching him on a daily basis of how he carried himself, how he addressed the team when the opportunities to address the team, how he addressed his defense, the professionalism, the energy, the relationships that he built with those guys is something that I have always admired about him and I always wanted to kind of model my coaching after."

REELING IN RILEY LEONARD

While Notre Dame will certainly entertain the quarterback competition in the offseason, incoming transfer Riley Leonard from Duke will by all means be the favorite to start coming next season.

The Irish's quarterback room will go four-deep with Leonard, Angeli, Kenny Minchey and incoming freshman C.J. Carr. Freeman and Notre Dame followed up last year's nab of Hartman with another quick pickup of Leonard.

"I think we were looking for something very similar in terms of Sam [Hartman]," Freeman said. "When we looked at Sam Hartman, we were looking for a guy that was talented. He's a good football player, an improving football player, but a guy that would fit into our locker room, to fit into the quarterbacks room. That's what we were looking for when we talked about making another addition to this program."

Clearly, it's not a case of Notre Dame not trusting what's in their back pocket, but seeing the item in the store window and having to possess the treasured desire.

"You've got to — one — be proven to be a good quarterback. Like, we owe it to our football program to find the best football player that fits our locker room that's out there. And that's what we tried to identify," Freeman said."

No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) finishes its season with No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) Friday, December 29th at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

