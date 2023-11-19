ND FOOTBALL: New half brings surge of Irish scores in 45-7 win over Wake Forest

Nov. 18—SOUTH BEND — The halftime speech must have been a good one for Notre Dame to pull away from Wake Forest 45-7 Saturday evening in Notre Dame Stadium.

The Irish, who outgained the Demon Deacons 450-232 took a lackluster 17-7 lead into the break, only to score 28 unanswered points to catapult themselves to a Week 11 rout.

"It definitely was needed," Freeman said about his team's offensive outpouring. "It was a testament to how they prepared and the execution of the game plan. I'm really happy for coach [Gerad] Parker and that whole offensive staff on that side of the ball."

Quarterback Sam Hartman, the five-year transfer from Wake Forest who was part of the senior celebration, overcame a slow start to finish 21-for-29 and tossing for 277 yards alongside four touchdowns. He was taken out with less than 10 minutes remaining in the final quarter as Notre Dame held onto a 38-7 lead.

Freshman wide receiver Rico Flores Jr finished with eight catches for 102 yards, reaching a new career high. It was also the first time a Notre Dame receiver reached over 100 yards in two seasons.

"I feel like I've been humble my whole life," Flores Jr said. "I'll give credit to my mom, she was on me like that. Anytime I did something good, she told me what I did wrong."

Notre Dame struggled to open the game as Hartman was off the mark early going 2-for-7. The Irish also missed a field goal as well as mismanage the game clock in the final minutes of the first half, having to settle for a field goal heading into the break.

The Fighting Irish looked spirited to open the second half. On the second play out of the tunnel, graduate J.D. Bertrand forced a fumble from Wake Forest junior quarterback Michael Kern. It was recovered by defensive tackle Rylie Mills and one play later, Hartman tossed a touchdown to tight end Eli Raridon.

Keeping the gas pressed to the floor, Notre Dame successfully recovered an onside kick, although they'd do nothing with it. Still, the aggressiveness of wanting to win on senior day had finally revealed itself.

"We had seen it on film, we had practiced it for a couple weeks," Freeman said on the run-up throughout the week of finding a time to do the onside kick. "I said if we score again, lets do it. At some point, if you're gonna do it, you gotta call it. If you believe that you can execute it, you have to call it."

Up 24-7, Wake Forest mounted a response but faltered to gain the needed yard on third and fourth down, turning the ball back over to the Irish. Parker's unit would score on its next three drives while Al Golden's defense stonewalled the Deacon's efforts, closing out the home schedule with a 45-7 finale.

In the 500th game in Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish sent out their faithful with another win. In a season where Notre Dame has functioned like both ends of a see-saw at times, the group made the right adjustments to move to 8-3 this season.

Notre Dame and NBC agreed to a multi-year extension to their current deal of covering Irish football. The extension, which runs through the 2029 season, will keep Notre Dame on the network as well as additional options including its streaming platform, Peacock. NBC has aired Notre Dame home football games since their first deal in 1991.

Longtime Notre Dame women's basketball head coach Muffet McGraw, a two-time national champion with the Irish who also sent them to nine Final Fours, returned to Notre Dame and was welcomed by the crowd. Her visit came with the announcement that a statue of her will be unveiled on Dec. 17 before Notre Dame's home contest against Purdue.

Hartman, in his final game in South Bend, recanted a story of a particularly funny scene from the sideline after his day had been finished.

"I'm not mad about this; this is incredible," Hartman began. "I was getting hot chocolate on the sideline, and I'm walking and some girl — if I saw her right now I'd know who she is but I don't know her name — threw a marshmallow from like the student section — like a 30-yard shot — and it landed in my hot chocolate. I looked up and this girl was going nuts."

No. 20 Notre Dame (8-3) will wrap up the regular season when they travel to Stanford to take on the Cardinal. That game takes place Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Wake Forest — 0; 7; 0; 0 — 7

No. 20 Notre Dame — 7; 10; 14; 14 — 45

SCORING

ND (0:54) — Sam Hartman pass complete to Devyn Ford for 12-yard touchdown strike. PAT is good. (ND 7-0)

WF (11:41) — Tate Carney runs in for 9-yard touchdown. PAT is good, (Tied 7-7)

ND (7:06) Hartman pass complete to Tobias Merriweather for 35-yard touchdown. PAT is good. (ND 14-7)

ND (0:05) Shrader's 37-yard field goal is good. (ND 17-7)

ND (14:09) — Hartman pass complete to Eli Raridon for 19-yard touchdown. PAT is good. (ND 24-7)

ND (5:22) — Audric Estime runs in 2-yard touchdown. PAT is good. (ND 31-7)

ND (13:24) Hartman's 48-yard pass is complete to Jaden Greathouse for the touchdown. PAT is good. (ND 38-7)

ND (3:56) — Steve Angeli pass complete to Jordan Faison for the 17-yard touchdown. PAT is good, (ND 45-7)

