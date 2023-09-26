NCIS star David McCallum remembered by co-stars following his death

Mathew Imaging - Getty Images

NCIS star David McCallum is being remembered by co-stars following his death at the age of 90.

The actor, who played Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard on the show, passed away yesterday (September 25) from natural causes, and now co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor.

“David lived a great, full, long life,” said Mark Harmon (via TVLine). “I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honoured to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family.”

Michael Weatherly, who played Anthony DiNozzo on the series, wrote on X/Twitter: “David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set. Let’s raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I’ve only got 3 autographs. [Sean] Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum.

“I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It’s David McCallum! No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let’s send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace David.”

Diona Reasonover, who stars as Kasie Hines, said on Instagram: "Every time I was on set with David, it was a true masterclass. His wit alone was unmatched.

"I'm immensely grateful to have shared the screen with such a legend. I learned so much. Thank you, David."

Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nicholas Torres, posted on Instagram: "David, what an immense honor it was to share the screen with you. Your professionalism and ability to effortlessly take every one of us on a journey through your art will be felt forever.

"I will miss you, my friend."

The official media channels for the franchise also paid tribute to the late actor, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.

“We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humour that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

McCallum made his debut as Ducky in 2003, appearing as a main character for the first 15 seasons before scaling back to a recurring role. His final appearance came earlier this year in the 20th season.

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

