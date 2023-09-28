NCIS bosses considered Star Wars actor for Mark Harmon role

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

NCIS considered casting Star Wars icon Harrison Ford as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show, it has been revealed.

While it's hard to imagine anyone but Mark Harmon as the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent, it seems he wasn't the only name in the mix, according to some of the people behind the series.

"I know Harrison Ford was a name that everybody thought about for Gibbs because he was so perfect," executive producer Charles Floyd Johnson revealed to The Hollywood Reporter as part of a new oral history of the series.

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Related: NCIS Sydney gets new premiere date

"But I don’t think it ever got further than, it was a name thrown out."

Peter Golden, former head of CBS casting explained that during the initial casting process "no name is off the table", elaborating: "Back in the early 2000s, the Harrison Fords of the world [rarely did TV]. But that didn’t mean you didn’t put them on the list."

As for other stars considered, names such as Alec Baldwin, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Kevin Bacon, Tom Berenger, Val Kilmer, Charlie Sheen, Aidan Quinn, Patrick Swayze, Scott Glenn, Andrew McCarthy and Don Bellisario were also floated around.

Ali Goldstein/CBS via Getty Images

Related: NCIS star Daniela Ruah confirms cast reunion for special cause

In other NCIS news, some of the show's stars have paid tribute to Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard actor David McCallum following his death aged 90.

In his own tribute, Harmon said: “David lived a great, full, long life. I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honoured to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family.”

The franchise's official media channels added: “David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away.

“We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humour that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

You Might Also Like