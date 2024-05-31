NCHSAA state championship central: follow this weekend’s baseball, soccer, softball finals

Get coverage for the NCHSAA state championship games Friday and Saturday below. Scroll down for the East-West soccer rosters, which were recently released.

Live scores

(all games and matches televised by NFHS Network)

Girls’ soccer championship schedule

(all matches at Matthews SportsPlex)

FRIDAY

CLASS 4A

Marvin Ridge (14-4-5) vs. Ashley (23-0-2), 7

SATURDAY

CLASS 1A

Christ the King (18-3) vs. Woods Charter (22-4-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 3A

South Point (18-2-2) vs. Jacksonville (19-1-4), 2:30

CLASS 2A

Pine Lake Prep (20-1-1) vs. Seaforth (24-1-1), 6

Softball championship schedule

(all series are best-of-three)

Class 4A: Weddington (21-3) vs. Garner (26-2)

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Game 1: 5 p.m.. Friday (Garner, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Weddington, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (Garner, home team)

Class 3A: Kings Mountain (24-1) vs. South Brunswick (25-4)

(at Duke)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Kings Mountain, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (South Brunswick, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m.. Saturday (Kings Mountain, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 1A series ends in two games)

Class 2A: Southwestern Randolph (21-7) vs. Midway (21-3)

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Midway, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (SW Randolph, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Midway, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 4A series ends in two games)

Class 1A: East Wilkes (27-3) vs. Pinetown Northside (21-4)

(at Duke)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Wilkes, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Wilkes home team)

Baseball championship schedule

Class 4A: T.C. Roberson (26-4) vs. Ashley (25-3)

(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Roberson, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Ashley, home team)

Game 3: 8 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 2A series ends in two games)

Class 3A: East Rowan (32-2) vs. South Central (23-4)

(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Rowan, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (South Central, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Rowan, home team)

Class 2A: Burns (31-1) vs. Greene Central (27-1)

(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (Burns, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Greene Central, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team)

Class 1A: Uwharrie Charter (26-6) vs. Pinetown Northside (20-6)

(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Uwharrie Charter, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Uwharrie Charter, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 3A series ends in two games)

East-West girls’ soccer rosters announced

Here are rosters for the East-West girls’ all-star game, July 16, at Greensboro Grimsley