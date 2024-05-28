NCHSAA playoffs: Live soccer regional scores; baseball, softball championship schedules
Here are NCHSAA schedules, and a live scoreboard, for Tuesday’s girls’ soccer regional championship games plus schedules for the baseball and softball state championship series that begin Friday.
Live scores
Girls’ soccer
Tuesday’s regional finals
CLASS 4A
WEST
Mooresville (18-3-2) at Marvin Ridge (13-4-5), 6:30
EAST
Hoggard (20-3-2) at Ashley (22-0-2), 6
CLASS 3A
WEST
South Point (17-2-2) at North Davidson (21-2)
EAST
Jacksonville (18-1-4) at Western Alamance (22-0-2)
CLASS 2A
WEST
Wheatmore (17-4) at Pine Lake Prep (19-1-1), 6
EAST
Clinton (17-10) at Seaforth (23-1-1), 7
CLASS 1A
WEST
Christ the King (17-3) at Polk County (15-4-3)
EAST
Woods Charter (21-4-1) at Voyager Academy (17-2)
Softball championship schedule
(all series are best-of-three)
Class 4A: Weddington (21-3) vs. Garner (26-2)
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Game 1: 5 p.m.. Friday (Garner, home team)
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Weddington, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (Garner, home team)
Class 3A: Kings Mountain (24-1) vs. South Brunswick (25-4)
(at Duke)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Kings Mountain, home team)
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (South Brunswick, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m.. Saturday (Kings Mountain, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 1A series ends in two games)
Class 2A: Southwestern Randolph (21-7) vs. Midway (21-3)
(at UNC-Greensboro)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Midway, home team)
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (SW Randolph, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Midway, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 4A series ends in two games)
Class 1A: East Wilkes (27-3) vs. Pinetown Northside (21-4)
(at Duke)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Wilkes, home team)
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Wilkes home team)
Baseball championship schedule
Class 4A: T.C. Roberson (26-4) vs. Ashley (25-3)
(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)
Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Roberson, home team)
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Ashley, home team)
Game 3: 8 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 2A series ends in two games)
Class 3A: East Rowan (32-2) vs. South Central (23-4)
(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Rowan, home team)
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (South Central, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Rowan, home team)
Class 2A: Burns (31-1) vs. Greene Central (27-1)
(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)
Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (Burns, home team)
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Greene Central, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team)
Class 1A: Uwharrie Charter (26-6) vs. Pinetown Northside (20-6)
(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)
Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Uwharrie Charter, home team)
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)
Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Uwharrie Charter, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 3A series ends in two games)