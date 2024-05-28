NCHSAA playoffs: Live soccer regional scores; baseball, softball championship schedules

Here are NCHSAA schedules, and a live scoreboard, for Tuesday’s girls’ soccer regional championship games plus schedules for the baseball and softball state championship series that begin Friday.

Live scores

Girls’ soccer

Tuesday’s regional finals

CLASS 4A

WEST

Marvin Ridge 4, Mooresville 0

EAST

Ashley 2, Hoggard 1

State championship at Matthews Sportsplex, Friday or Saturday

Marvin Ridge (14-4-5) vs. Ashley (23-0-2)

CLASS 3A

WEST

South Point (17-2-2) at North Davidson (21-2)

EAST

Jacksonville (18-1-4) at Western Alamance (22-0-2)

CLASS 2A

WEST

Pine Lake Prep 3, Wheatmore 2

EAST

Seaforth 1, Clinton 0

State championship at Matthews Sportsplex, Friday or Saturday

Pine Lake Prep (20-1-1) vs. Seaforth (24-1-1)

CLASS 1A

WEST

Christ the King 5, Polk County 0

EAST

Woods Charter 2, Voyager 0

State championship at Matthews Sportsplex, Friday or Saturday

Christ The King (18-3) vs. Woods Charter (22-4-1)

Softball championship schedule

(all series are best-of-three)

Class 4A: Weddington (21-3) vs. Garner (26-2)

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Game 1: 5 p.m.. Friday (Garner, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Weddington, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (Garner, home team)

Class 3A: Kings Mountain (24-1) vs. South Brunswick (25-4)

(at Duke)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Kings Mountain, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (South Brunswick, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m.. Saturday (Kings Mountain, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 1A series ends in two games)

Class 2A: Southwestern Randolph (21-7) vs. Midway (21-3)

(at UNC-Greensboro)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday (Midway, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (SW Randolph, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Midway, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 4A series ends in two games)

Class 1A: East Wilkes (27-3) vs. Pinetown Northside (21-4)

(at Duke)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Wilkes, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Wilkes home team)

Baseball championship schedule

Class 4A: T.C. Roberson (26-4) vs. Ashley (25-3)

(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Roberson, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Ashley, home team)

Game 3: 8 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 2A series ends in two games)

Class 3A: East Rowan (32-2) vs. South Central (23-4)

(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (East Rowan, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (South Central, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (East Rowan, home team)

Class 2A: Burns (31-1) vs. Greene Central (27-1)

(at Burlington Athletic Stadium)

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday (Burns, home team)

Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday (Greene Central, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 5 p.m. Saturday (TBA, home team)

Class 1A: Uwharrie Charter (26-6) vs. Pinetown Northside (20-6)

(at Ting Stadium, Holly Springs)

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (Uwharrie Charter, home team)

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday (Northside, home team)

Game 3 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday (Uwharrie Charter, home team) (game will be at 5 p.m. if 3A series ends in two games)