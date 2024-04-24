NCHSAA moves next month’s state girls’ soccer finals to Matthews SportsPlex

Charlotte-area girls’ soccer teams finally will have a home-field advantage in this year’s N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships.

The NCHSAA announced Wednesday that the four girls’ championship matches will be played May 31 and June 1 at the Matthews SportsPlex.

It marks the first time the NCHSAA has held the girls’ soccer finals in the Charlotte area.

The finals have been held in the Raleigh or Greensboro areas every year since girls’ championship matches began in 1986.

Two Charlotte-area teams, Ardrey Kell (4A) and Christ the King (1A), won girls’ championships last spring at UNC Greensboro.

One other spring sports championship has been slated for the Charlotte area. The 2A boys’ golf championship will be played May 13-14 at Stonebridge Golf Club, south of Monroe.

Here are the dates and sites for the other spring sports championships:

Baseball: Best-of-three series May 31-June 1 at Burlington Athletic Stadium and at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs, near Raleigh.

Softball: Best-of-three series May 31-June 1 at Duke University and UNC Greensboro.

Boys’ lacrosse: May 17-18 at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Girls’ lacrosse: May 17-18 at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Track and field: 2A and 4A on May 17, 1A and 3A on May 18. All finals at N.C. A&T.

Boys’ golf: All classes play in 36-hole tournaments May 13-14. Locations: 4A, Pinehurst No. 9; 3A, Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines; 2A, Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe; 1A, 7 Lakes Golf Club, West End.