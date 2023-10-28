NCHSAA high school football playoffs brackets: Gastonia, Shelby area schedules, scores

Sixteen high school football teams in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties now know their path to a state title, the NCHSAA unveiling playoff brackets Saturday afternoon.

The postseason gets underway Friday, Nov. 3, with second and third round competition on Nov. 10 and 17. Regional semifinals will be played Nov. 24, with regional finals Dec. 1. State championship games will be played in Chapel Hill and Raleigh on Dec. 8 and 9.

Here are first round pairings for area teams.

3A West

(32) Parkwood at (1) Crest

(17) South Point at (16) Statesville

(24) Tuscola at (9) Hibriten

(25) Northeast Guilford at (8) West Charlotte

(29) West Iredell at (4) Dudley

(20) Central Davidson at (13) Eastern Guilford

(21) West Rowan at (12) Northwest Cabarrus

(28) North Davidson at (5) Jay M. Robinson

(31) Hunter Huss at (2) Hickory

(18) Rockingham County at (15) North Lincoln

(23) Smoky Mountain at (10) Kings Mountain

(26) North Gaston at (7) A.C. Reynolds

(30) Erwin at (3) West Henderson

(19) East Lincoln at (14) Ledford

(22) North Henderson at (11) Pisgah

(27) Ashbrook at (6) Oak Grove

2A West

(32) Madison at (1) Reidsville

(17) Southwestern Randolph at (16) West Stokes

(24) T.W. Andrews at (9) North Stanly

(25) Trinity at (8) Brevard

(29) East Rutherford at (4) Bunker Hill

(20) Pine Lake Prep at (13) Burns

(21) CHASE at (12) West Lincoln

(28) Bandys at (5) Monroe

(31) East Davidson at (2) Salisbury

(18) East Gaston at (15) Maiden

(23) Lincolnton at (10) North Surry

(26) Mount Pleasant at (7) Shelby

(30) Lexington at (3) Community School of Davidson

(19) Providence Grove at (14) East Surry

(22) Anson at (11) Forest Hills

(27) West Stanly at (6) Randleman

1A West

(32) Thomas Jefferson at (1) Robbinsville

(17) Alleghany at (16) Mountain Island Charter

(24) Avery County at (9) Swain County

(25) South Stanly at (8) Bessemer City

(29) Elkin at (4) North Rowan

(20) Cherokee at (13) Draughn

(21) South Stanly at (12) Starmount

(28) Carver at (5) Mountain Heritage

(31) Union Academy at (2) Mount Airy

(18) East Wilkes at (15) Mitchell

(23) Polk County at (10) Murphy

(26) South Stokes at (7) Bishop McGuinness

(30) Cherryville at (3) Eastern Randolph

(19) Christ the King at (14) Union Academy

(22) Andrews at (11) Thomasville

