NCHSAA fourth round playoff predictions, preview for Crest, Shelby high school football

Certain traditions never grow old.

For Shelby coach Mike Wilbanks, signs of the season are everywhere. None more notable than the Bermuda grass covering George Blanton Memorial Stadium turning from a lush green to a “golden brown,” and adding a bold coat of black paint to stadium yard lines and hash marks.

“It’s a great tradition, one started well before I got (to Shelby High),” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to put some black paint on the field, see the field turn ‘gold’ as we like to say it. We talk about playing (at home) in November, and hopefully we can be playing in December as well.”

Shelby is one in a pair of area teams vying for an opportunity to play December football, the No. 7 Golden Lions hosting11-seed Forest Hills in the NCHSAA 2A West semifinal round. Also taking the practice field this Thanksgiving will be Crest, the top-seeded Chargers welcoming No. 4 Dudley for a Black Friday clash of unbeaten teams.

“If you’re practicing on Thanksgiving, playing the night after … you have a chance,” said Crest football coach Jim Sosebee. “I love our guys’ energy; we’re going to have a heck of a week getting ready, no matter who we have to play.”

Here are previews for Friday's games, with sports writer Joe L. Hughes II predicting a winner for both.

3A West

(4) Dudley at (1) Crest

Records: Both teams are 13-0.

Last week: Dudley defeated Jay M. Robinson, 50-28. Crest outlasted West Charlotte in overtime, 30-29.

The word: Crest and Dudley have won 13 state titles between them. Hope for another depends on 48 minutes Friday night at Sid Bryson Stadium, the collision of two Class 3A heavyweights finally coming to fruition.

Dudley averages 517 yards and 54 points per game. The Panthers are led by quarterback Andrew Attmore II, who has completed 74% of passes for 3,546 yards and 49 touchdowns. He has a bevy of options to choose from in the passing game, including Koredell Bartley (51 catches, 870 yards, 9 TD), C.J. Neely (47 catches, 981 yards, 15 TD) and Nasir Newkirk (43 catches, 943 yards, 13 TD). L.J. Southern and Jayden Brown have combined for 1,752 rushing yards this fall.

Dudley’s defense isn’t to be overlooked either, allowing just shy of nine points per game. It is credited with 47.5 sacks and forced 29 turnovers.

Crest’s offense has been explosive in its own right, averaging 460 yards and 18.6 points per game. Quarterback Ny’Tavious Huskey has completed 67% of his passes for 3,431 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also has 588 rushing yards and seven TDs.

Like Attmore, he has a talented trio of receivers in A.J. Adams (65 catches, 1,089 yards, 12 TD), Malachi Addison (52 catches, 925 yards, 8 TD) and UNC recruit Javarius Green (53 catches, 1,086 yards, 16 TD). In addition, running back Aiden Carson has rushed for 906 yards and 13 TDs this fall.

The winner gets Hickory or West Henderson in the 3A West final.

Pick: Dudley

2A West

(11) Forest Hills at (7) Shelby

Records: Forest Hills is 12-1. Shelby is 10-3.

Last week: Forest Hills defeated Community School of Davidson, 48-21. Shelby beat Salisbury, 38-21.

The word: Forest Hills and Shelby meet for the second postseason in a row, the Golden Lions seeking a similar result as their 30-13 win last season in Marshville.

Shelby is on a 10-game win streak, averaging 56.6 points per game. It has yet to lose to a 2A opponent, the Golden Lions’ three losses coming courtesy of 3A foes in Kings Mountain, A.C. Reynolds and Crest.

Quarterback Lan Farmer is nine passing yards shy of 3,000 for the season. He has 40 touchdowns against eight interceptions. Tristan Tate has rushed for 1,408 yards and 18 TDs, while wideout Izay Bridges has 73 catches for 1,558 yards and 17 TDs.

Shelby is allowing 18.4 points per game. Nick Norris’ 111 tackles are a team-high.

Forest Hills itself is on a seven-game win streak. Its only loss this season was to Monroe, shutout 28-0 in late September. It is led by quarterback Brady Hibbard, who is completing 66% of passes for 2,672 yards and 34 touchdowns. Three Yellow Jacket receivers — Ross Smith, Jerel Bolder and Kemarion Massey — each have at least 30 catches, 500 yards and four TDs.

The Forest Hills defense has been stout this fall, allowing just shy of 12 points per game. Caiden Smith leads the Yellow Jackets with 110 tackles, while Massey and Joshua Rivera each have three interceptions.

The winner travels to Bunker Hill or Reidsville in next week’s 2A West regional final.

Pick: Shelby

