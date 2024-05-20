Here are NCHSAA baseball, softball regional and third round girls soccer schedules

Here are the pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball, softball and girls soccer playoffs.

NCHSAA baseball

CLASS 4A

Monday’s quarterfinal

EAST

Cardinal Gibbons (14-13) at Wake Forest (23-3), game suspended in second inning, with Cardinal Gibbons ahead 1-0

Regional finals (best-of-three)

WEST

Charlotte Catholic (23-8) vs. T.C. Roberson (24-4)

Game 1 at Roberson, Tuesday at 6:30

Game 2 at Catholic (Jack Hughes Park in Pineville), Thursday at 7:30

Game 3, if necessary, at Roberson, Saturday at 6:30

EAST

Ashley (24-3) vs. Cardinal Gibbons/Wake Forest

Game 1, TBD

Game 2, TBD

Game 3, if necessary, TBD

CLASS 3A

WEST

East Rowan (30-1) vs. Tuscola (21-5)

Game 1 at East Rowan, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Tuscola, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, Friday at 7 p.m. at East Rowan

EAST

Terry Sanford (26-5) vs. South Central (21-4)

Game 1 at Sanford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Game 2 at South Central, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, at Terry Sanford, Saturday, 3 p.m.

CLASS 2A

WEST

East Rutherford (26-1) vs. Burns (29-0)

Game 1 at East Rutherford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Wednesday at Burns, 7 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary at Burns, Saturday, time TBD

EAST

Greene Central (25-0) vs. Whiteville (23-1)

Game 1 at Greene Central, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Game 2 at Whiteville Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, Friday at Greene Central at 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

WEST

Mount Airy (25-1) vs. Uwharrie Charter (24-5)

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

EAST

East Wake Academy (17-4) vs. Pinetown Northside (20-5)

Game 1 at Northside Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Game 2 at East Wake,Thursday at 6 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, at Northside, Saturday, time TBD

NCHSAA softball





CLASS 4A

Monday’s quarterfinal

Northwest Guilford at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

WEST

Weddington (19-3) vs. Northwest Guilford/South Caldwell

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

EAST

Garner (24-1) vs. Wake Forest (17-6)

Game 1 at Garner, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Game 2 at Wake Forest, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, at Garner, Saturday, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Monday’s quarterfinal

Piedmont at Oak Grove, Monday, 5 p.m.

WEST

Kings Mountain (22-0) vs. Piedmont/Oak Grove

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3 TBD

EAST

South Central (18-5) vs. South Brunswick (23-4)

Game 1 at South Brunswick, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Game 2 at South Central, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Friday’s quarterfinals

WEST

North Stanly (19-3) vs. Southwestern Randolph (19-6)

Game 1 at North Stanly, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Game 2 at SW Randolph, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Game 3, if necessary, at North Stanly, Saturday, 6 p.m.

EAST

Martin County (25-2) vs. Midway (19-3)

Game 1 at Midway, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 at Martin County, Thursday, 6

Game 3, if necessary, at Midway, Saturday, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

WEST

Robbinsville (24-2) vs. East Wilkes (25-3)

Game 1 at East Wilkes, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Game 2 at Robbinsville, Thursday, 6 p..m

Game 3, if necessary, at East Wilkes, Saturday, 6 p.m.

EAST

Monday’s quarterfinal

Roxboro at Vance Charter, Monday, 5 p.m.

Pinetown Northside (19-4) vs. Roxboro Community/Vance Charter

Game 1: TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Girls Soccer

CLASS 4A

Monday’s third round

Mooresville (16-3-2) at Watauga (17-2-1), 6

Charlotte Catholic (18-4-2) at Asheville (17-3-2), 7

Marvin Ridge (11-4-5) at West Forsyth (17-3-1), 6:30

Myers Park (10-7-1) at Hough (22-1-1), 7

EAST

Middle Creek (10-9-2) at Ashley (20-0-2)

Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2) at Holly Springs (16-1-1), 6:30

Hoggard (18-3-2) at Chapel Hill (20-1-1)

Enloe (13-7-2) at Heritage (14-5-4)

CLASS 3A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Atkins (18-7-1) at Hibriten (19-0-2), 6:30

Hickory (21-3-1) at South Point (15-2-2)

Lake Norman Charter (19-2-2) at West Henderson (21-1), 6:30

A.C. Reynolds (18-6) at North Davidson (19-2), 7

EAST

Cape Fear (20-4-1) at Western Alamance (20-0-2), 6

Dixon (16-3-2) at Hunt (17-4-1), 6:30

J.H. Rose (15-4-1) at Fike (19-0-1)

West Carteret (15-3-5) at Jacksonville (16-1-4), 6

CLASS 2A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Bandys (19-2) at Pine Lake Prep (17-1-1), 6:30

Brevard (19-2-2) at West Davidson (21-0-1), 6

Wheatmore (15-4) at Wilkes Central (18-3), 6

C.D. Owen (8-6-3) at Hendersonville (15-2-1)

EAST

Heide Trask (17-5-1) at Franklin Academy (21-2), 5:30

East Duplin (17-5-2) at Seaforth (21-1-1), 7

N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (15-4) at Roanoke Rapids (15-2-1)

Clinton (15-10) at Manteo (16-2-1), 5

CLASS 1A

Monday’s third round

WEST

Union Academy (17-3) at Mountain Island Charter (17-3)

Christ the King (15-3) at Bishop McGuinness (15-3-1), 6

Bradford Prep (7-9) at Uwharrie Charter (15-5), 6

Thomas Jefferson Academy (13-3) at Polk County (13-4-3), 6

EAST

Eno River Academy (16-6) at Voyager Academy (15-2), 6

Falls Lake Academy (15-6) at Hobbton (19-2), 6

Roxboro Community/East Bladen at Lejeune (15-4), 7

East Wake Academy (10-7) at Woods Charter (19-4-1), 6





