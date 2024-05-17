NCCS, Beekmantown set for championship clash

May 17—SARANAC — NCCS finally got the weight off their shoulders in the form of Saranac.

This year the Spartans and Cougars have tangled in high intensity contests in soccer, basketball, softball and flag football.

NCCS was on the wrong end of things, especially when it came down to sectionals, but the girls got some revenge in their 33-18 victory over Saranac in a Section VII Flag Football Sectional Semifinal.

"We were a little hurt about how basketball sectionals came to an end," Bailee Lafountain said. "We knew we had to flip the script and I think that just really gave us the drive to come out here and win this tonight."

Lafountain had one of her best games of her career as quarterback for the Cougars. She was instrumental in moving the ball down the field, both with her feet and her arm. She combined for 450 yards of total offense.

Lafountain only saw four passes hit the ground as her receivers didn't let her down. Her favorite target, Desiree Dubois, seemed to have a magnet in her hand for the ball. She caught 14 passes for 108 yards with two touchdowns and two extra point conversions.

"I think it goes back to every single sport we played together," Duboissaid. "We played together since we were young. I mean, we just have that natural connection and we've just been working on it and it showed tonight.

"We're best friends off the field. and I think just that connection there on the field and we can always trust each other. She'll always look for me and always look for her."

It didn't always look that way for the Cougars, especially going into halftime.

Saranac took an 18-6 lead into the break, which was capped with a Mchenna Brown pass to a wide open Kaitlyn Slominsiki as time expired in the first half.

The Spartans carried all the momentum with plays like Paige Ubl weaving her way down the field for a 50-yard plus touchdown and Desriee Jean-Pierre making acrobatic catches of her own to rival those of Dubois.

Lafountain said the team knew they couldn't worry about the past and focus on what was ahead of them.

"It was hard honestly that really hurt but at halftime we just knew that it was now or never like we had to give it our all," she said. and we just did everything we could and we came out on top."

The Cougar defense stepped up limiting Saranac to three-and-outs, while methodically moving down the field on offense.

"Our girls started off a little nervous," NCCS head coach Kristen Patnode said. "We went into halftime with the understanding that we were sticking to our game plan.

"They came out in the second half ready to run through a wall."

Lafountain would often be seen scanning the field before turning to her trusty target in Dubois to make a leaping grab to keep a drive alive. Dubois had her own personal highlight reel of snags that would rival any "Plays of the Week" debate.

"Bailee Lafountain had the game of her HS career," Patnode said. "Desiree Dubois didn't know how to drop the ball.

"Brynn Hite and Kylee Surprenant had huge Interceptions that really turned the tide of the game. Laci Roberts and Kate Johnston were phenomenal blockers to allow Bailee time and space."

Surprenant was phenomenal on defense, not only with a drive halting interception in the first half but she led the team with 10 flag pulls.

After scoring, to bring the game within four points at 18-14, Hite turned the tide for good with a 20-yard pick six to give NCCS its first lead of the game. A lead it wouldn't relinquish and only add to.

With the win, NCCS advances to the first ever sectional championship where they will face Beekmantown, which upset Moriah, 12-6 in the other semifinal.

It will be a chance at more revenge as the Eagles defeated the Cougars in their last meeting, May 9th at Beekmantown.

Dubois said the team isn't worried about who is next on the schedule as the season is in their hands.

"I think no matter who the competition is, we just have to go back to practice, even tomorrow, and then the upcoming week and we just have to work even harder," she said. "I think what we've been doing is great.

"We've just got to keep it up and anything can happen."

—

NCCS 33, Saranac 18

NCCS 6 27 — 33

SCS 18 0 — 18

Rushing

NCCS- Lafountain 105 yds, TD. Arno 5 yds

SCS- Unavailable

Passing

NCCS- Lafountain 27-31-348. 3 TD, 2 XP

SCS- Unavailable

Receiving

NCCS- Arno 3-66 TD. Dubois 14-108, 2 TD, 2 XP. La. Roberts 6-41, Hite 3-28. Johnston 1-5.

SCS- Unavailable

Interceptions

NCCS- Hite 2, TD. Surprenant.

Flag Pulls

NCCS- Hite 4, 1 sack. Lafountain 3. Surprenant 12. Sebert 5, 2 sacks. Stahl 5. Le. Roberts 4.

SCS- Unavailable

BEEKMANTOWN 12

MORIAH 6

PORT HENRY — Payton Parliament took matters into her own hand as the Eagles upset undefeated Moriah, 12-6, in a Section VII Flag Football Sectional Semifinal.

Parliament used her feet to score both touchdowns in a game that was a defensive battle from beginning to end.

The Eagles would take a lead as Parliament evaded pursuit and scrambling into the endzone to grab an early lead.

It would remain that score through the half, until Moriah tied things up midway through the second frame.

The Vikings methodically drove down the field and tied it up as Maddy Eichen showed off her wheels, scoring on a scramble.

The game would remain the same until the final minutes of the contest.

After moving down the field, Beekmantown would score with 1:12 remaining on the clock on another Parliament touchdown run.

Moriah would respond by getting the ball within striking distance.

It would prove for naught as on the last play, a pass into the endzone fell incomplete.

The Eagles would hold onto win and set their sights on Northeastern Clinton, as they recently clashed in the last game of the regular season on May 9.

NCCS did win the first matchup of the season on March 27 by a score of 35-12.

The rubber match will determine which team is crowned as the first Section VII champion in flag football.

The championship is scheduled for Monday at AuSable Valley. Gametime is set for 7:30.

—

Beekmantown 12, Moriah 6

BCS 6 6 — 12

MCS 0 6 — 6

No Stats Available