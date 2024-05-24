NCCS advances to Regional Final in flag football

May 24—CLINTONVILLE — So much for NCCS being a second half team.

The Cougars came out of the gate on fire as they rolled to a 67-13 victory over the Spartans of Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa.

"We definitely studied this team," Bailee Lafountain said. "We knew that they were going to have a challenge because in section two, they don't rush the same way we do.

"So I knew I would have more time today. and I think we just really took advantage of that and I just found the open girl and they came through for me."

Lafountain was instrumental in the leading NCCS as she played a part in nine touchdowns, seven passing and two rushing.

"We knew our game plan from the start was to hit it hard," head coach Kristen Patnode said. "We did a lot of research on their team, a lot of game footage.

"The girls themselves spent hours watching game footage so we knew we were well prepared. It was nice to go against someone that we hadn't played before. and they were very prepared for it. So I just felt like coming into this they were in a much better mindset. They had a job to do. and they got it done."

Lafountain started the game off with two long touchdown runs of 38 and 24. Once the Cougars opened a lead, the Spartans had no answer.

Patnode said they noticed that BHBS's quarterback Mackenzie Cahan would air the ball out and NCCS was prepared for it.

They were so in tune that they intercepted Cahan five times, including one returned for a touchdown by Emma Guay.

Kirsten Stahl, who was named Defensive MVP, had two interceptions to go with five flag pulls.

"It was a little nerve racking, I'm not going to lie," Stahl said. "But, when you're out on the field you don't think about it. You just want to make a play."

On her two interceptions she had her flag pulled after short runs, which was unfortunate for her as she stated her goal is to, "always get to the end zone."

The Cougars opened up a 33-0 lead before the Spartans could blink. After Lafountains two rushing touchdowns, she connected with Desiree Dubois and Brynn Hite for touchdowns of 17 and 16 yards, respectively.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa would get on the board late with two touchdown receptions by Sadie Jerzak to close out the half.

Lafountain spent the second half finding five different receivers for touchdowns. Hite and Dubois scored their second touchdowns, three minutes apart.

Kylee Surprenant, Lily Natishak and Ashlyn Francis closed out the game with three touchdown receptions.

It's a quick turnaround for the Cougars as they travel to Shenendehowa High School for a regional final, Saturday at 12 p.m against Section IV's Owego Free Academy. They plan to fit in practice and film watching, around their sectional final against Saranac, which was Friday.

Lafountain said the team will likely watch video themselves before coming together to gameplan, and watch more film.

"As soon as our game finished on Monday, we were up talking at midnight, one o'clock in the morning as we're all watching film on this team," Patnode said. "They are hungry to move forward. They're hungry to keep this rolling.

"They don't want to see it end and so they are doing their part to make sure that they are well prepared for the next opponent so I guarantee you tonight we will be messaging each other at midnight, one o'clock already watching film for our next opponent."

It's been a busy week for NCCS as by Saturday they will have played five games in six days. and if you ask the team, they wouldn't have it any other way.

"I think honestly, it's good for us because we still have that taste of victory in our mouth and we just want to keep winning and we know about that time to sit around and just think about it," Lafountain said. "We are ready to go play."

—

NCCS 67. Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa 13

NCCS 33 34 — 67

BHBS 13 0 — 13

Scoring Summary

First Half

NCCS- Lafountain 38 run (Dubois conv) 23:02

NCCS- Lafountain 24 run (XP Failed) 18:49

NCCS- Dubois 17 rec (Lafountain conv) 13:13

NCCS- Hite 16 rec (XP failed) 8:30

NCCS- Guay 35 INT return (Lafountain conv) 6:55

BHBS- Jerzak 9 rec (Jerzak conv) 1:43

BHBS- Jerzak 7 run (XP failed) :15

Second Half

NCCS- Hite 18 rec (Johnston conv) 19:34

NCCS- Dubois 14 rec (Surprenant conv) 16:57

NCCS- Surprenant 23 rec (XP success) 12:22

NCCS- Natishak 4 rec (XP failed) 8:50

NCCS- Francis 12 rec (Francis conv) 3:41

Individual Stats

Rushing

NCCS- Lafountain 18-117, 2 TD. Arno 3-22, Hite 2-9. TOTALS: 23-248, 2TD

BHBS- Jerzak 1-2, Felix 1-4, Cahan 3-17, Chamberlain 1-(-2). TOTALS; 6-22

Passing

NCCS- Lafountain 14-21-226, 7 TD.

BHBS- Cahan 21-30-151, 2 TD, 5 INT

Receiving

NCCS- Surprenant 1-23, 1 TD, 1 XP. Johnston 1-9, 1 XP. Roberts 1-7. Natishak 2-10. 1 TD. Arno 2-29. E. Lafountain 1-5. Dubois 5-97 2 TD, 1 XP. Hite 2-34, 2 TD. Francis 1-12, 1 TD, 1 XP. TOTALS: 14-226, 7 TD

BHBS- Malagisi 10-69. Jerzak 11-82, 2 TD. TOTALS: 21-151, 2 TD

Interceptions

NCCS- B. Lafountain, Sebert, Stahl, Dubois, Guay TD.

Flag Pulls

NCCS- B. Lafountain 2, Surprenant 1, Johnston 1, Le. Roberts 5, Sebert 2, Stahl 5, Hite 2, Guay 3. TOTAL: 21

BHBS- Lyons 1, Chamberlain 6, Smiatek 4, 1 sack. Groth 4. Malagisi 5, 1 sack. Jerzak 4. Felix 2. Harper 3. TOTAL: 29, 2 sacks.