NCCC wrestling wraps up unbeaten regular season

Mar. 26—Niagara County Community College wrestling handled Region III foe Jamestown CC on Wednesday night, 31-12, to finish the regular season perfect at 5-0. It is just the second time in program history NCCC has gone unbeaten during the regular season.

Matt Ash, Jacob Mancuso, David Crow, Tom Berner (Niagara Falls), Stephen Liebler (North Tonawanda/Williamsville North), Josh Thibeault (Niagara Wheatfield) and Maurice Jackson (Niagara Falls) all picked up victories for the Thunderwolves.

Liebler and Jackson scored big points via pinfall, Liebler at 184 pounds and Jackson at 285. It was the fifth straight match Jackson has won via pin. Ash earned a 15-6 decision at 125, Mancuso 8-2 at 149, Crow 12-8 at 157 and Berner 9-8 at 165. Thibeault won by forfeit at 197.

Crow, Liebler and Thibeault are undefeated heading into the national qualifier, which is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at JCC. The Jayhawks and Thunderwolves are the lone Region III programs taking part this season due to COVID-19.

NCCC is 2-0 against JCC this season.

Women's hoops beat Bryant & Stratton

NCCC women's basketball picked up a 67-60 win Thursday night at Bryant & Stratton (Albany).

Freshman Marsha Ballo had 16 points while sophomore Alaina Forbes added 15.

It was the seventh of 10 games in 15 days for the Thunderwolves (3-4) due to an early-season COVID-19 pause.

Both NCCC basketball teams take on WVU Potomac State College on Saturday at Westmoreland County CC before returning home to host Union County College on Sunday.