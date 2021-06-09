NCCC men's golf currently 4th in D-3 Championships

Jun. 9—Despite the rain delay, NCCC men's golf is off to a good start, placing 4th in the total team standing after the first round of the NJCAA Division III National Championship Tuesday at Chautauqua Golf Course. Trailing only Minnesota State Tech (301), Georgia Military College (303) and Sandhills (304), the Thunderwolves (326) still have an outside shot of taking the team title before the event concludes Friday.

Meanwhile, NCCC has had a strong individual showing from Sam Hyman. The All-Region III first teamer put together back-to-back scores of 38, piecing together a total of 76 to tie for 7th overall in the tournament.

Fellow All-Region selection Murphy Lang is not far behind, tying for 12th thus far. The Royalton-Hartland alumnus doubled up on 39 scores, giving himself a 78 total overall. Rounding things our for NCCC are Fred Waterman and Cameron Cswaykus, who are both tied for 21st in the tournament at 82.

Cswaykus started out hot, going for 39 on the front-9, but cooled off with a 43 to close the back-9. Waterman followed a 42 score through nine holes with a 40 to cap Round 1.

Round 2 will begin today, as golfers play holes 19-36 of this 72-hole tournament.