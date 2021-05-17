NCCC baseball walks off with spot in national tourney

May 17—The Thunderwolves are going dancing.

With the bases loaded and the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, sophomore outfielder Scottie O'Bryan knocked a grounder down the right field line, sending Niagara County Community College baseball to its sixth NJCAA Division III World Series with an 11-10 victory Sunday over host Herkimer in the Region III finale.

NCCC (30-9, No. 9 in the country) upended Herkimer (32-4, No. 4) for the first time in three tries this season. The Thunderwolves were technically the home team in the deciding game, having beaten Finger Lakes CC and Erie CC on Friday and Saturday to open the double-loss elimination tournament. Herkimer was upended by ECC in its opener Friday, then beat both FLCC and ECC on Saturday for the right to take on NCCC.

The Generals won Sunday's opener, 19-8, but the Thunderwolves earned a second game having made it through two rounds unblemished.

Not counting last year's COVID-shortened slate, Herkimer had ended NCCC's last two seasons.

The NJCAA D-III World Series is scheduled for May 29 through June 3 in Greeneville, Tennessee. This will be NCCC's first appearance since 2017, when the Thunderwolves lost in the championship game to Tyler (Texas).

GOLF

Lang, T-wolves win Region III championships

Sophomore Murphy Lang (Royalton-Hartland) shot a two-day 159 at Kaluhyat GC in Verona, earning the first Region III medalist honor in NCCC history as the Thunderwolves ran away with a regional championship, winning by 16 strokes.

Sam Hyman carded a 172 to finish fifth and earn first team All-Region III honors while fellow freshmen Fred Waterman (177) and Cameron Cswaykus (185) finished sixth and ninth, respectively, earning spots on the second team. Sophomore Emily Neidrauer (Lockport) was runner-up in the women's division.

Next up are the NJCAA D-III championships, set for June 8-11 at nearby Chautauqua GC.

SOFTBALL

Dixon earns second-team honors

Freshman Jordan Dixon (Niagara Falls) was selected as a second-team All-Region III outfielder following the conclusion of the season.

Dixon his .492 out of the leadoff spot, finishing with 31 hits, six doubles, five triples, one home run, 27 runs scored and 18 RBIs. She led NCCC with 16 walks and 16 stolen bases while also winning three games in the circle.