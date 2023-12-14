NCCA East-West All-Star Football: Which Fayetteville-area players made the roster?

The 2023 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football game, an invitation-only senior showcase pitting top players from both halves of the state, is being played Sunday at Jamieson Stadium on Grimsley High School campus in Greensboro at 2 p.m. Rosters for the exhibition have been released, and a combination of six players and coaches from the Fayetteville area have been tabbed to participate in the game to represent the East.

Here are the four players and two coaches from Fayetteville-area teams, and where to purchase tickets:

Juan Hernandez, Pine Forest, K

The senior kicker had a solid year in helping his team put points on the board. Hernandez made 30 out of 36 PATs along with a 29-yard field goal.

Rico McDonald, Cape Fear, WR/CB

The wideout and leader for the Colts caught 24 passes for 308 yards this season along with three touchdowns and 104 yards in kick returns. McDonald also secured his sole interception versus Western Alamance in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Landon Sargent, Cape Fear, MLB/TE

Sargent had a dynamic senior campaign for the Colts. He collected 96 tackles, four sacks, and three fumble recoveries — two of those turning into scoop-and-score touchdowns.

Kamal Thames, Terry Sanford, ATH

The senior athlete helped lead his team in many ways to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA playoffs. The All American Conference Defensive Player of the Year tallied 1,620 all-purpose yards, 70 tackles, an average of 47.7 yards per punt, 15 touchdowns, 96 points scored and four interceptions this season.

Coach Bill Sochovka, Pine Forest

Coach Sochovka's Trojans rallied from an 0-3 start to win their third straight conference title despite losing their starting quarterback via transfer, and landed as the No. 9 seed in the 4A East NCHSAA playoffs, finishing 6-5 overall, 6-1 in the All American Conference.

Coach Jeff Morehead, Terry Sanford

Coach Morehead, the Bulldogs' linebackers coach, helped be the voice for a highly competitive defense that collected 26 sacks and 15 interceptions on the year.

How to get NCCA East-West All-Star Game tickets

Tickets for the game are $15 and can be purchased here.

