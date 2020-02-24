NCAAW top 25: Upheaval after 7 unranked squads pull upsets in penultimate weekend

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley has her team atop the polls again this week. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The top seven teams held their spot in the Associated Press Top 25 this week with one week to play before the conference tournament begins and the real positioning is on the line.

South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon have set themselves apart from the pack and kept their 1-2-3 spots for a fifth consecutive week. The Ducks will play Stanford in a “Big Monday” primetime spot on ESPN where Sabrina Ionescu could become the first 2K-1K-1K player in NCAA history.

Below them in the standings, seven unranked teams defeated ranked teams on Sunday and it impact the AP rankings as well as their current positioning for home court advantage in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Upheaval: 11 ranked teams fall to unranked squads

There were 11 games Sunday between a top 25 ranked squad and an unranked squad. And in seven of them, the unranked team was victorious. The rundown:

Pac-12

Washington 74, No. 8 UCLA 68 | The Huskies shot 52 percent with Amber Melgoza notching 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Colorado 50, No. 11 Arizona 38 | The Buffaloes made a 15-0 run to seal the win. They’ll be a challenge in the early rounds of the Pac-12 tournament despite the record.

Utah 75, No. 21 Arizona State 71 | Utah shot 11 of 21 from 3-point range, including Andrea Torres’ 3 with 3:27 left to take the final lead.

SEC

Alabama 66, No. 9 Mississippi State 64 | Megan Abrams’ tipped in the missed shot at the buzzer. Alabama came into the game having lost four game by five points or fewer.

Florida 83, No. 22 Arkansas 80 | The backcourt duo of Kiara Smith (26 points) and Lavender Briggs (20) led Florida, which also out-rebounded at 45-33.

ACC

Georgia Tech 65, No. 17 Florida State 62 | Watch out for the Yellow Jackets, ACC. They got another statement victory with three players scoring a combined 50 points.

Big East

Villanova 76, No. 12 De Paul 58 | The Wildcats’ Cameron Onken had the program’s second triple-double in history with 12 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

AP top 25 Week 17 (Feb. 24)

South Carolina (27 first-place votes) (27-1) Baylor (2)(25-1) Oregon (1) (25-2) Stanford (24-3) Louisville (25-3) UConn (23-3) Maryland (23-4) N.C. State (+2) (23-3) UCLA (-1) (23-4) Mississippi State (-1) (23-5) Gonzaga (+2) (27-2) Texas A&M (+4) (22-5) Arizona (+2) (22-5) Northwestern (+4) (24-3) Kentucky (-1) (20-6) DePaul (-4) (25-4) Oregon State (-2) (20-8) Iowa (-1) (22-5) Florida State (-2) (21-6) South Dakota (26-2) Missouri State (+2) (23-3) Indiana (+2) (21-7) Princeton (+2) (21-1) Arizona State (-3) (19-9) TCU (RV) (20-5)

Receiving votes: Arkansas, Florida Gulf Coast, Central Michigan, Duke

