Odds:
UTAH-6
O/U45.5
TV: ABC
Stadium: Levi's Stadium
0
10
3:25 1st
1234
UTAH0---
ORE10---
4
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
UTAH 3rd & 4, at ORE 41
34 yard drive
Last Play
- 3:55 1st
Zack Moss rushed up the middle for 4 yard gain