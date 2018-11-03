|WAKE
0
7
|11:42
|Cade Carney rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
|WAKE
0
10
|6:12
|Nick Sciba kicked a 22-yard field goal
|SYR
7
10
|4:17
|Moe Neal rushed up the middle for 8 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|SYR
14
10
|0:52
|Jarveon Howard rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|SYR
21
10
|0:58
|Jarveon Howard rushed to the left for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|SYR
28
10
|10:43
|Chris Elmore rushed up the middle for 5 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|WAKE
28
17
|8:57
|Sam Hartman passed to Scotty Washington to the left for 20 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
|SYR
35
17
|5:49
|Eric Dungey rushed up the middle for 26 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|WAKE
35
24
|3:38
|Sam Hartman passed to Greg Dortch to the right for 8 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
|SYR
38
24
|11:55
|Andre Szmyt kicked a 28-yard field goal
|SYR
41
24
|7:01
|Andre Szmyt kicked a 34-yard field goal
|Syracuse
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|23
|35
|65.7
|157
|4.5
|0
|0
|3
|14
|103.4
|Wake Forest
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|21
|37
|56.8
|275
|7.4
|2
|1
|5
|28
|131.6
|Syracuse
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|24
|119
|5.0
|26
|1
|11
|67
|6.1
|18
|1
|13
|64
|4.9
|15
|0
|7
|12
|1.7
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3.0
|5
|1
|Wake Forest
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|15
|67
|4.5
|15
|0
|19
|51
|2.7
|20
|0
|8
|29
|3.6
|14
|1
|2
|12
|6.0
|11
|0
|Syracuse
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|8
|64
|8.0
|14
|0
|5
|62
|12.4
|33
|0
|4
|17
|4.3
|8
|0
|3
|6
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Wake Forest
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|9
|95
|10.6
|24
|1
|3
|56
|18.7
|28
|0
|3
|53
|17.7
|27
|1
|3
|47
|15.7
|23
|0
|2
|18
|9.0
|13
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Syracuse
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|2
|2
|100.0
|34
|5
|5
|Wake Forest
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|1
|1
|100.0
|22
|3
|3
|Syracuse
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.3
|15
|0
|Wake Forest
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|5
|51
|10.2
|29
|0
|Syracuse
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|7
|41.1
|50
|Wake Forest
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|7
|40.3
|47