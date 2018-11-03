Odds:
SYR-6
O/U78.5
Stadium: BB&T Field
Attendance: 26,136
41
24
Final
1234
SYR147146
WAKE100140

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
WAKE
0
7
11:42Cade Carney rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
WAKE
0
10
6:12Nick Sciba kicked a 22-yard field goal
SYR
7
10
4:17Moe Neal rushed up the middle for 8 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
SYR
14
10
0:52Jarveon Howard rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
2nd Quarter
SYR
21
10
0:58Jarveon Howard rushed to the left for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
3rd Quarter
SYR
28
10
10:43Chris Elmore rushed up the middle for 5 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
WAKE
28
17
8:57Sam Hartman passed to Scotty Washington to the left for 20 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
SYR
35
17
5:49Eric Dungey rushed up the middle for 26 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
WAKE
35
24
3:38Sam Hartman passed to Greg Dortch to the right for 8 yard touchdown (Nick Sciba made PAT)
4th Quarter
SYR
38
24
11:55Andre Szmyt kicked a 28-yard field goal
SYR
41
24
7:01Andre Szmyt kicked a 34-yard field goal

Passing

SyracuseCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
2 Eric Dungey
233565.71574.500314103.4
Wake ForestCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
10 Sam Hartman
213756.82757.421528131.6

Rushing

SyracuseRushYdsAvgLongTD
2 Eric Dungey
241195.0261
21 Moe Neal
11676.1181
4 Dontae Strickland
13644.9150
28 Jarveon Howard
7121.742
36 Chris Elmore
263.051
Wake ForestRushYdsAvgLongTD
22 Matt Colburn II
15674.5150
10 Sam Hartman
19512.7200
36 Cade Carney
8293.6141
26 Christian Beal-Smith
2126.0110

Receiving

SyracuseRecYdsAvgLongTD
10 Sean Riley
8648.0140
17 Jamal Custis
56212.4330
6 Ravian Pierce
4174.380
82 Nykeim Johnson
362.050
5 Devin C. Butler
166.060
80 Taj Harris
133.030
4 Dontae Strickland
1-1-1.000
Wake ForestRecYdsAvgLongTD
3 Greg Dortch
99510.6241
14 Sage Surratt
35618.7280
7 Scotty Washington
35317.7271
1 Alex Bachman
34715.7230
86 Jack Freudenthal
2189.0130
26 Christian Beal-Smith
166.060

Kicking

SyracuseFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
91 Andre Szmyt
22100.03455
Wake ForestFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
96 Nick Sciba
11100.02233

Returns

SyracuseKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
10 Sean Riley
000.0003134.3150
Wake ForestKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
3 Greg Dortch
000.00055110.2290

Punting

SyracusePuntAvgLong
10 Sterling Hofrichter
741.150
Wake ForestPuntAvgLong
8 Dom Maggio
740.347