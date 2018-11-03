|WIS
0
7
|12:07
|Jonathan Taylor rushed to the left for 5 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|WIS
0
10
|14:00
|Rafael Gaglianone kicked a 32-yard field goal
|WIS
0
17
|10:42
|Jonathan Taylor rushed to the right for 38 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|RUTG
3
17
|4:17
|Justin Davidovicz kicked a 22-yard field goal
|WIS
3
24
|0:43
|Jonathan Taylor rushed up the middle for 18 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|RUTG
10
24
|8:14
|Jonathan Hilliman rushed to the left for 1 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
|WIS
10
31
|3:37
|Jack Coan passed to Danny Davis III down the middle for 11 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|RUTG
17
31
|1:08
|Artur Sitkowski passed to Raheem Blackshear to the right for 5 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
|Rutgers
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|20
|39
|51.3
|261
|6.7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|116.0
|Wisconsin
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|7
|16
|43.8
|92
|5.8
|0
|2
|1
|8
|67.1
|5
|7
|71.4
|64
|9.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|195.4
|Rutgers
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|10
|38
|3.8
|7
|0
|6
|19
|3.2
|6
|0
|3
|9
|3.0
|6
|0
|4
|8
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|-1.5
|3
|0
|Wisconsin
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|27
|208
|7.7
|38
|3
|9
|77
|8.6
|29
|0
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|3
|14
|4.7
|5
|0
|2
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|1
|-8
|-8.0
|-8
|0
|Rutgers
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|8
|162
|20.3
|41
|1
|2
|34
|17.0
|19
|0
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|2
|16
|8.0
|13
|0
|4
|14
|3.5
|8
|0
|2
|10
|5.0
|6
|0
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Wisconsin
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|6
|60
|10.0
|29
|1
|3
|33
|11.0
|13
|0
|2
|33
|16.5
|20
|0
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Rutgers
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|1
|2
|50.0
|22
|2
|2
|Wisconsin
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|1
|1
|100.0
|32
|4
|4
|Rutgers
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|2
|36
|18.0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|Rutgers
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|7
|43.9
|56
|Wisconsin
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|2
|31.0
|34