Odds:
WIS-29
O/U50.5
Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
17
31
Final
1234
RUTG00314
WIS73147

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
WIS
0
7
12:07Jonathan Taylor rushed to the left for 5 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
2nd Quarter
WIS
0
10
14:00Rafael Gaglianone kicked a 32-yard field goal
3rd Quarter
WIS
0
17
10:42Jonathan Taylor rushed to the right for 38 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
RUTG
3
17
4:17Justin Davidovicz kicked a 22-yard field goal
WIS
3
24
0:43Jonathan Taylor rushed up the middle for 18 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
4th Quarter
RUTG
10
24
8:14Jonathan Hilliman rushed to the left for 1 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
WIS
10
31
3:37Jack Coan passed to Danny Davis III down the middle for 11 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
RUTG
17
31
1:08Artur Sitkowski passed to Raheem Blackshear to the right for 5 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)

Passing

RutgersCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
8 Artur Sitkowski
203951.32616.71000116.0
WisconsinCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
12 Alex Hornibrook
71643.8925.8021867.1
17 Jack Coan
5771.4649.11000195.4

Rushing

RutgersRushYdsAvgLongTD
2 Raheem Blackshear
10383.870
10 Isaih Pacheco
6193.260
8 Artur Sitkowski
393.060
23 Jonathan Hilliman
482.031
15 Shameen Jones
111.010
18 Bo Melton
2-3-1.530
WisconsinRushYdsAvgLongTD
23 Jonathan Taylor
272087.7383
28 Taiwan Deal
9778.6290
3 Kendric Pryor
12020.0200
5 Chris James
3144.750
37 Garrett Groshek
242.030
1 Aron Cruickshank
133.030
45 Alec Ingold
133.030
17 Jack Coan
1-4-4.0-40
12 Alex Hornibrook
1-8-8.0-80

Receiving

RutgersRecYdsAvgLongTD
2 Raheem Blackshear
816220.3411
89 Travis Vokolek
23417.0190
15 Shameen Jones
11616.0160
23 Jonathan Hilliman
2168.0130
18 Bo Melton
4143.580
21 Eddie Lewis
2105.060
85 Daevon Robinson
199.090
WisconsinRecYdsAvgLongTD
6 Danny Davis III
66010.0291
4 A.J. Taylor
33311.0130
84 Jake Ferguson
23316.5200
23 Jonathan Taylor
13030.0300

Kicking

RutgersFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
95 Justin Davidovicz
1250.02222
WisconsinFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
27 Rafael Gaglianone
11100.03244

Returns

RutgersKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
10 Isaih Pacheco
23618.0190000.000
WisconsinKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
6 Danny Davis III
1-2-2.0-20000.000
1 Aron Cruickshank
11717.0170000.000
16 Jack Dunn
000.000284.070

Punting

RutgersPuntAvgLong
94 Adam Korsak
743.956
WisconsinPuntAvgLong
90 Connor Allen
231.034