|KU
0
3
|11:22
|Gabriel Rui kicked a 49-yard field goal
|KU
0
10
|10:39
|Bryce Torneden intercepted Artur Sitkowski for 39 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
|RUTG
7
10
|9:06
|Rutgers blocked 36-yard field goal attempt by Gabriel Rui. Player returned for 64 yards (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
|KU
7
17
|4:46
|Miles Kendrick passed to Jeremiah Booker to the left for 6 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
|KU
7
24
|14:10
|Mike Lee intercepted Artur Sitkowski for 31 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
|RUTG
14
24
|3:07
|Jonathan Hilliman rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
|KU
14
31
|2:29
|Khalil Herbert rushed to the right for 59 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
|KU
14
38
|6:08
|Miles Kendrick rushed to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
|KU
14
41
|3:38
|Gabriel Rui kicked a 34-yard field goal
|KU
14
48
|14:51
|Pooka Williams Jr. rushed up the middle for 52 yard touchdown (Liam Jones made PAT)
|KU
14
55
|9:28
|Deron Thompson rushed up the middle for 55 yard touchdown (Liam Jones made PAT)
|Rutgers
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|7
|12
|58.3
|77
|6.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|112.2
|7
|19
|36.8
|47
|2.5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|26.0
|Kansas
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|8
|12
|66.7
|73
|6.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|117.8
|6
|11
|54.5
|66
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|134.9
|1
|1
|100.0
|5
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|142.0
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|Rutgers
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|19
|102
|5.4
|23
|0
|11
|44
|4.0
|9
|1
|2
|5
|2.5
|3
|0
|Kansas
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|18
|158
|8.8
|52
|1
|3
|70
|23.3
|55
|1
|2
|64
|32.0
|59
|1
|9
|39
|4.3
|11
|0
|6
|28
|4.7
|9
|1
|3
|26
|8.7
|20
|0
|2
|11
|5.5
|7
|0
|3
|10
|3.3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|Rutgers
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|4
|43
|10.8
|26
|0
|3
|41
|13.7
|19
|0
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|2
|7
|3.5
|5
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kansas
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|32
|10.7
|25
|1
|3
|25
|8.3
|22
|0
|2
|22
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|2
|13
|6.5
|14
|0
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|Rutgers
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|2
|2
|Kansas
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|2
|4
|50.0
|49
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|2
|2
|Rutgers
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|63
|21.0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kansas
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|7
|40.6
|52
|Kansas
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|4
|40.5
|51