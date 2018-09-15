Odds:
RUTG-1
O/U44
Stadium: Memorial Stadium
14
55
Final
1234
RUTG7700
KU17141014

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
KU
0
3
11:22Gabriel Rui kicked a 49-yard field goal
KU
0
10
10:39Bryce Torneden intercepted Artur Sitkowski for 39 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
RUTG
7
10
9:06Rutgers blocked 36-yard field goal attempt by Gabriel Rui. Player returned for 64 yards (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
KU
7
17
4:46Miles Kendrick passed to Jeremiah Booker to the left for 6 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
2nd Quarter
KU
7
24
14:10Mike Lee intercepted Artur Sitkowski for 31 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
RUTG
14
24
3:07Jonathan Hilliman rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
KU
14
31
2:29Khalil Herbert rushed to the right for 59 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
3rd Quarter
KU
14
38
6:08Miles Kendrick rushed to the left for 8 yard touchdown (Gabriel Rui made PAT)
KU
14
41
3:38Gabriel Rui kicked a 34-yard field goal
4th Quarter
KU
14
48
14:51Pooka Williams Jr. rushed up the middle for 52 yard touchdown (Liam Jones made PAT)
KU
14
55
9:28Deron Thompson rushed up the middle for 55 yard touchdown (Liam Jones made PAT)

Passing

RutgersCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
17 Giovanni Rescigno
71258.3776.40000112.2
8 Artur Sitkowski
71936.8472.5030026.0
KansasCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
7 Peyton Bender
81266.7736.10000117.8
8 Miles Kendrick
61154.5666.01000134.9
9 Carter Stanley
11100.055.00000142.0
1 Pooka Williams Jr.
010.000.000000.0

Rushing

RutgersRushYdsAvgLongTD
2 Raheem Blackshear
191025.4230
23 Jonathan Hilliman
11444.091
17 Giovanni Rescigno
252.530

Kicking

RutgersFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
95 Justin Davidovicz
000.0022
KansasFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
7 Gabriel Rui
2450.04955
46 Liam Jones
000.0022

Returns

RutgersKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
2 Raheem Blackshear
36321.0240000.000
KansasKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
83 Kwamie Lassiter II
000.00011212.0120
11 Steven Sims Jr.
000.0001-5-5.000

Punting

RutgersPuntAvgLong
94 Adam Korsak
740.652
KansasPuntAvgLong
80 Kyle Thompson
440.551