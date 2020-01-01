Sign in
Odds:
WIS
-3
O/U
52.5
TV:
ESPN
Stadium: Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl
Oregon
(6)
14
Wisconsin
(8)
17
Half
Team
1
2
3
4
ORE
7
7
-
-
WIS
10
7
-
-
Halftime Stats
110
Total Yards
149
81
Net Yards Passing
88
29
Net Yards Rushing
61
10
First Downs
10
2 / 20
Penalties / Yards
5 / 35
