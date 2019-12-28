Odds:
LSU-12.5
O/U75.5
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Std.
Peach Bowl
0
0
15:00 1st
1234
OU0---
LSU0---
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
OU 1st & 10, at OU 25
0 yard drive
Last Play
- 15:00 1st
LSU kicked off, touchback

Game Stats

0
Total Yards
0
0
Net Yards Passing
0
0
Net Yards Rushing
0
0 / 0
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0