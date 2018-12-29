Odds:
ALA-14.5
O/U80.5
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Orange Bowl
0
14
5:54 1st
1234
OU0---
ALA14---
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
1
ALA 1st & 1, at ALA 35
-10 yard drive
Last Play
- 5:54 1st
Joseph Bulovas made PAT

Game Stats

-6
Total Yards
130
0
Net Yards Passing
108
-6
Net Yards Rushing
22
0 / 0
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
ALA
0
7
11:54Damien Harris rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Joseph Bulovas made PAT)
ALA
0
14
5:54Tua Tagovailoa passed to Henry Ruggs III to the left for 10 yard touchdown (Joseph Bulovas made PAT)
  • Game Stats
  • Injuries

Passing

OklahomaCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
AlabamaCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
13 Tua Tagovailoa
66100.010818.01000306.2

Rushing

OklahomaRushYdsAvgLongTD
1 Kyler Murray
133.030
AlabamaRushYdsAvgLongTD
34 Damien Harris
5102.041
8 Josh Jacobs
284.070
22 Najee Harris
166.060
13 Tua Tagovailoa
1-2-2.0-20

Receiving

OklahomaRecYdsAvgLongTD
AlabamaRecYdsAvgLongTD
6 Devonta Smith
25929.5500
34 Damien Harris
11515.0150
82 Irv Smith Jr.
11313.0130
8 Josh Jacobs
11111.0110
11 Henry Ruggs III
11010.0101

Kicking

OklahomaFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
AlabamaFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
97 Joseph Bulovas
000.0022

Returns

OklahomaKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
6 Tre Brown
12323.0230000.000
AlabamaKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD

Punting

OklahomaPuntAvgLong
43 Austin Seibert
135.035
AlabamaPuntAvgLong