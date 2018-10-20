|UNC
7
0
|10:07
|Nathan Elliott passed to Dazz Newsome down the middle for 6 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
|SYR
7
3
|10:58
|Andre Szmyt kicked a 25-yard field goal
|SYR
7
10
|1:56
|Chris Elmore rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|SYR
7
13
|0:00
|Andre Szmyt kicked a 46-yard field goal
|SYR
7
20
|14:06
|Eric Dungey rushed up the middle for 16 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|UNC
14
20
|10:52
|Antonio Williams rushed to the left for 12 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
|UNC
21
20
|6:02
|Sterling Hofrichter punted. Dazz Newsome returned punt for 75 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
|UNC
24
20
|0:06
|Freeman Jones kicked a 34-yard field goal
|UNC
27
20
|10:15
|Freeman Jones kicked a 25-yard field goal
|SYR
27
27
|1:39
|Tommy Devito passed to Nykeim Johnson to the right for 42 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|SYR
27
34
|0:00
|Tommy Devito passed to Jamal Custis to the right for 25 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
|UNC
34
34
|0:00
|Nathan Elliott passed to Beau Corrales to the right for 9 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
|UNC
37
34
|0:00
|Freeman Jones kicked a 48-yard field goal
|SYR
37
40
|0:00
|Tommy Devito passed to Ravian Pierce down the middle for 4 yard touchdown
|N. Carolina
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|34
|52
|65.4
|321
|6.2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|129.9
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-200.0
|Syracuse
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|17
|33
|51.5
|225
|6.8
|0
|0
|4
|22
|108.8
|11
|19
|57.9
|181
|9.5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|179.5
|N. Carolina
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|15
|116
|7.7
|56
|1
|10
|24
|2.4
|8
|0
|7
|16
|2.3
|15
|0
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|7
|3
|0.4
|11
|0
|Syracuse
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|8
|66
|8.3
|24
|0
|15
|42
|2.8
|22
|1
|4
|27
|6.8
|10
|0
|2
|6
|3.0
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|-6
|-6.0
|0
|0
|N. Carolina
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|7
|90
|12.9
|55
|1
|9
|79
|8.8
|19
|0
|6
|38
|6.3
|11
|0
|2
|35
|17.5
|19
|0
|2
|32
|16.0
|23
|0
|3
|31
|10.3
|15
|1
|3
|11
|3.7
|6
|0
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|1
|-5
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|7
|162
|23.1
|68
|1
|5
|102
|20.4
|42
|1
|7
|78
|11.1
|22
|0
|5
|51
|10.2
|17
|0
|2
|7
|3.5
|8
|0
|2
|6
|3.0
|4
|1
|N. Carolina
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|3
|5
|60.0
|48
|4
|4
|Syracuse
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|2
|3
|66.7
|46
|4
|4
|N. Carolina
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|75
|37.5
|75
|1
|Syracuse
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|2
|28
|14.0
|18
|0
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|N. Carolina
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|6
|37.7
|48
|Syracuse
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|8
|45.1
|58