Odds:
SYR-10.5
O/U66.5
Stadium: Carrier Dome
Attendance: 35,210
37
40
Final 2OT
1234OT2OT
UNC7017373
SYR0137776

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
UNC
7
0
10:07Nathan Elliott passed to Dazz Newsome down the middle for 6 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
2nd Quarter
SYR
7
3
10:58Andre Szmyt kicked a 25-yard field goal
SYR
7
10
1:56Chris Elmore rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
SYR
7
13
0:00Andre Szmyt kicked a 46-yard field goal
3rd Quarter
SYR
7
20
14:06Eric Dungey rushed up the middle for 16 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
UNC
14
20
10:52Antonio Williams rushed to the left for 12 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
UNC
21
20
6:02Sterling Hofrichter punted. Dazz Newsome returned punt for 75 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
UNC
24
20
0:06Freeman Jones kicked a 34-yard field goal
4th Quarter
UNC
27
20
10:15Freeman Jones kicked a 25-yard field goal
SYR
27
27
1:39Tommy Devito passed to Nykeim Johnson to the right for 42 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
Overtime
SYR
27
34
0:00Tommy Devito passed to Jamal Custis to the right for 25 yard touchdown (Andre Szmyt made PAT)
UNC
34
34
0:00Nathan Elliott passed to Beau Corrales to the right for 9 yard touchdown (Freeman Jones made PAT)
2nd Overtime
UNC
37
34
0:00Freeman Jones kicked a 48-yard field goal
SYR
37
40
0:00Tommy Devito passed to Ravian Pierce down the middle for 4 yard touchdown

Passing

N. CarolinaCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
11 Nathan Elliott
345265.43216.22016129.9
17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams
010.000.000000.0
88 Beau Corrales
010.000.00100-200.0
SyracuseCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
2 Eric Dungey
173351.52256.800422108.8
13 Tommy Devito
111957.91819.53100179.5

Rushing

N. CarolinaRushYdsAvgLongTD
24 Antonio Williams
151167.7561
8 Michael Carter
10242.480
2 Jordon Brown
7162.3150
17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams
11414.0140
19 Dazz Newsome
166.060
11 Nathan Elliott
730.4110
SyracuseRushYdsAvgLongTD
21 Moe Neal
8668.3240
2 Eric Dungey
15422.8221
4 Dontae Strickland
4276.8100
28 Jarveon Howard
263.040
13 Tommy Devito
122.020
24 Shyheim Cullen
122.020
36 Chris Elmore
111.011
82 Nykeim Johnson
1-6-6.000

Receiving

N. CarolinaRecYdsAvgLongTD
19 Dazz Newsome
79012.9551
17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams
9798.8190
24 Antonio Williams
6386.3110
21 Dyami Brown
23517.5190
13 Antoine Green
23216.0230
88 Beau Corrales
33110.3151
8 Michael Carter
3113.760
86 Carl Tucker
11010.0100
2 Jordon Brown
1-5-5.000
SyracuseRecYdsAvgLongTD
17 Jamal Custis
716223.1681
82 Nykeim Johnson
510220.4421
10 Sean Riley
77811.1220
80 Taj Harris
55110.2170
4 Dontae Strickland
273.580
6 Ravian Pierce
263.041

Kicking

N. CarolinaFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
98 Freeman Jones
3560.04844
SyracuseFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
91 Andre Szmyt
2366.74644

Returns

N. CarolinaKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
17 Anthony Ratliff-Williams
12323.0230000.000
19 Dazz Newsome
000.00027537.5751
SyracuseKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
10 Sean Riley
22814.01801-2-2.000

Punting

N. CarolinaPuntAvgLong
91 Hunter Lent
637.748
SyracusePuntAvgLong
10 Sterling Hofrichter
845.158