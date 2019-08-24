Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Soccer
NCAAF
Videos
Podcasts
Golf
NASCAR
MMA
Boxing
NCAAB
Tennis
Cricket
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Motorsports
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
RSS
NCAAF Home
College Fantasy Football
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Rankings
Stats
Teams
Recruiting
Pat Forde
Dan Wetzel
Pete Thamel
Yahoo Sports Experts
Message Boards
Shop College Gear
Odds:
FLA
-7
O/U
46.5
TV:
ESPN
Stadium: Camping World Stadium
Miami (FL)
6
Florida
(8)
7
7:00 2nd
Team
1
2
3
4
MIA
3
3
-
-
FLA
7
0
-
-
10
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
MIA
1st
& 10, at MIA 10
0 yard drive
Last Play
-
7:05 2nd
Tommy Townsend punted. Jeff Thomas returned punt for no gain
Game Stats
95
Total Yards
119
67
Net Yards Passing
85
28
Net Yards Rushing
34
6 / 33
Penalties / Yards
1 / 5
Box Score