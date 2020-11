Does Jameis Winston throw a pick-six vs. ATL? Yes No

Titans at Ravens, who wins? Titans or tie Ravens

Will all the Ravens running backs outrush Derrick Henry? Yes No

Packers at Colts, who wins? Packers or tie Colts

Will D. Adams have more rec. yards than all the Colts WRs? Yes No

Which PIT WR will have the most receiving yards vs. JAX? Chase Claypool Dionte Johnson JuJu Smith-Shuster anyone else/tie

Will Miami have a defensive or special teams TD vs. Denver? Yes No

Chiefs at Raiders, who wins? Chiefs or tie Raiders

Which TE will have more receptions Sunday? Travis Kelce Darren Waller/tie