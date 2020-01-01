Odds:
UGA-3
O/U43
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Superdome
Sugar Bowl
0
0
12:33 1st
1234
UGA0---
BAY0---
6
10
20
30
40
50
40
30
20
10
UGA 4th & 6, at UGA 40
15 yard drive
Last Play
- 13:14 1st
Jake Fromm incomplete pass to the left

Game Stats

15
Total Yards
0
11
Net Yards Passing
0
4
Net Yards Rushing
0
0 / 0
Penalties / Yards
0 / 0