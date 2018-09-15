|WIS
0
7
|7:12
|Taiwan Deal rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|BYU
7
7
|4:02
|Squally Canada rushed to the left for 3 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
|BYU
14
7
|12:17
|Aleva Hifo passed to Moroni Laulu-Pututau to the right for 31 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
|WIS
14
14
|1:17
|Alec Ingold rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|BYU
21
14
|9:54
|Squally Canada rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
|WIS
21
21
|12:43
|Taiwan Deal rushed to the right for 5 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
|BYU
24
21
|9:58
|Skyler Southam kicked a 45-yard field goal
|BYU
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|12
|22
|54.5
|89
|4.0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|88.5
|1
|1
|100.0
|31
|31.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|690.4
|Wisconsin
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|18
|28
|64.3
|190
|6.8
|0
|1
|2
|12
|114.1
|BYU
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|11
|118
|10.7
|46
|2
|5
|45
|9.0
|19
|0
|2
|14
|7.0
|14
|0
|2
|14
|7.0
|13
|0
|3
|10
|3.3
|6
|0
|2
|-2
|-1.0
|3
|0
|1
|-5
|-5.0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|26
|117
|4.5
|15
|0
|6
|45
|7.5
|31
|0
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|6
|15
|2.5
|5
|2
|3
|4
|1.3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|1
|BYU
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|33
|11.0
|31
|1
|3
|32
|10.7
|18
|0
|2
|21
|10.5
|11
|0
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|3
|15
|5.0
|8
|0
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|Wisconsin
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|61
|20.3
|27
|0
|4
|40
|10.0
|18
|0
|2
|31
|15.5
|16
|0
|4
|29
|7.3
|11
|0
|3
|14
|4.7
|10
|0
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|BYU
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50.0
|45
|3
|3
|Wisconsin
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|3
|3
|BYU
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Wisconsin
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|4
|84
|21.0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|BYU
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|4
|48.3
|50
|Wisconsin
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|4
|43.0
|63