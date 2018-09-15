Odds:
WIS-23.5
O/U51.5
Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
24
21
Final
1234
BYU7773
WIS7707

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
WIS
0
7
7:12Taiwan Deal rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
BYU
7
7
4:02Squally Canada rushed to the left for 3 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
2nd Quarter
BYU
14
7
12:17Aleva Hifo passed to Moroni Laulu-Pututau to the right for 31 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
WIS
14
14
1:17Alec Ingold rushed up the middle for 2 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
3rd Quarter
BYU
21
14
9:54Squally Canada rushed to the right for 2 yard touchdown (Skyler Southam made PAT)
4th Quarter
WIS
21
21
12:43Taiwan Deal rushed to the right for 5 yard touchdown (Rafael Gaglianone made PAT)
BYU
24
21
9:58Skyler Southam kicked a 45-yard field goal

Passing

BYUCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
12 Tanner Mangum
122254.5894.0001588.5
15 Aleva Hifo
11100.03131.01000690.4
WisconsinCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
12 Alex Hornibrook
182864.31906.801212114.1

Rushing

BYURushYdsAvgLongTD
22 Squally Canada
1111810.7462
15 Aleva Hifo
5459.0190
3 Dylan Collie
2147.0140
34 Riley Burt
2147.0130
4 Lopini Katoa
3103.360
12 Tanner Mangum
2-2-1.030
82 Dax Milne
1-5-5.000
WisconsinRushYdsAvgLongTD
23 Jonathan Taylor
261174.5150
37 Garrett Groshek
6457.5310
3 Kendric Pryor
12121.0210
28 Taiwan Deal
6152.552
12 Alex Hornibrook
341.3160
45 Alec Ingold
122.021

Receiving

BYURecYdsAvgLongTD
17 Moroni Laulu-Pututau
33311.0311
15 Aleva Hifo
33210.7180
80 Gunner Romney
22110.5110
21 Talon Shumway
12121.0210
3 Dylan Collie
3155.080
4 Lopini Katoa
1-2-2.000
82 Dax Milne
00--0
WisconsinRecYdsAvgLongTD
84 Jake Ferguson
36120.3270
6 Danny Davis III
44010.0180
4 A.J. Taylor
23115.5160
37 Garrett Groshek
4297.3110
23 Jonathan Taylor
3144.7100
3 Kendric Pryor
11111.0110
49 Kyle Penniston
144.040
1 Aron Cruickshank
00--0

Kicking

BYUFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
26 Rhett Almond
00--00
86 Skyler Southam
1250.04533
WisconsinFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
27 Rafael Gaglianone
010.0033

Returns

BYUKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
WisconsinKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
6 Danny Davis III
000.000111.010
1 Aron Cruickshank
48421.0240000.000

Punting

BYUPuntAvgLong
26 Rhett Almond
448.350
WisconsinPuntAvgLong
15 Anthony Lotti
443.063