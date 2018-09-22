|RUTG
0
3
|10:24
|Justin Davidovicz kicked a 31-yard field goal
|BUFF
7
3
|6:22
|Tyree Jackson passed to Anthony Johnson to the left for 42 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|BUFF
14
3
|2:27
|Jaret Patterson rushed to the right for 42 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|RUTG
14
6
|13:13
|Justin Davidovicz kicked a 34-yard field goal
|BUFF
21
6
|10:58
|Kevin Marks rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|BUFF
28
6
|8:16
|Tyree Jackson passed to Charlie Jones to the right for 53 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|BUFF
35
6
|2:31
|Tyree Jackson passed to Tyler Mabry down the middle for 9 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|RUTG
35
13
|14:54
|Raheem Blackshear rushed to the right for 14 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
|BUFF
42
13
|3:34
|Jaret Patterson rushed to the left for 4 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
|Buffalo
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|14
|28
|50.0
|263
|9.4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|150.0
|Rutgers
|Comp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|TD
|Int
|Sack
|YdsL
|QBRat
|12
|24
|50.0
|129
|5.4
|0
|0
|2
|16
|95.2
|6
|13
|46.2
|39
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71.4
|Buffalo
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|14
|104
|7.4
|42
|2
|12
|63
|5.3
|37
|1
|5
|23
|4.6
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|-4.0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|Rush
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|15
|69
|4.6
|22
|1
|10
|36
|3.6
|12
|0
|5
|15
|3.0
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1.5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|5
|-7
|-1.4
|5
|0
|Buffalo
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|2
|101
|50.5
|59
|1
|1
|53
|53.0
|53
|1
|3
|28
|9.3
|15
|0
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
|3
|8
|2.7
|9
|1
|0
|0
|-
|-
|0
|Rutgers
|Rec
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|3
|62
|20.7
|25
|0
|3
|30
|10.0
|24
|0
|3
|29
|9.7
|15
|0
|2
|25
|12.5
|17
|0
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|3
|8
|2.7
|10
|0
|2
|3
|1.5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Buffalo
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|6
|6
|Rutgers
|FGM
|FGA
|Pct
|Long
|XPM
|XPA
|2
|2
|100.0
|34
|1
|1
|Buffalo
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|5
|52
|10.4
|28
|0
|3
|36
|12.0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|KR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|PR
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|12.5
|22
|0
|1
|25
|25.0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|5
|39.2
|44
|Rutgers
|Punt
|Avg
|Long
|10
|43.7
|52