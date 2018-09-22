Odds:
BUFF-6
O/U54
Stadium: HighPoint.com Stadium
42
13
Final
1234
BUFF142107
RUTG3307

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter
RUTG
0
3
10:24Justin Davidovicz kicked a 31-yard field goal
BUFF
7
3
6:22Tyree Jackson passed to Anthony Johnson to the left for 42 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
BUFF
14
3
2:27Jaret Patterson rushed to the right for 42 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
2nd Quarter
RUTG
14
6
13:13Justin Davidovicz kicked a 34-yard field goal
BUFF
21
6
10:58Kevin Marks rushed up the middle for 1 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
BUFF
28
6
8:16Tyree Jackson passed to Charlie Jones to the right for 53 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
BUFF
35
6
2:31Tyree Jackson passed to Tyler Mabry down the middle for 9 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)
4th Quarter
RUTG
35
13
14:54Raheem Blackshear rushed to the right for 14 yard touchdown (Justin Davidovicz made PAT)
BUFF
42
13
3:34Jaret Patterson rushed to the left for 4 yard touchdown (Adam Mitcheson made PAT)

Passing

BuffaloCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
3 Tyree Jackson
142850.02639.43200150.0
RutgersCompAttPctYdsY/ATDIntSackYdsLQBRat
17 Giovanni Rescigno
122450.01295.40021695.2
8 Artur Sitkowski
61346.2393.0000071.4

Rushing

BuffaloRushYdsAvgLongTD
26 Jaret Patterson
141047.4422
5 Kevin Marks
12635.3371
24 Johnathan Hawkins
5234.660
29 Emmanuel Reed
100.000
8 K.J. Osborn
1-4-4.000
RutgersRushYdsAvgLongTD
2 Raheem Blackshear
15694.6221
23 Jonathan Hilliman
10363.6120
10 Isaih Pacheco
5153.050
8 Artur Sitkowski
231.550
15 Shameen Jones
100.000
17 Giovanni Rescigno
5-7-1.450

Receiving

BuffaloRecYdsAvgLongTD
83 Anthony Johnson
210150.5591
17 Charlie Jones
15353.0531
8 K.J. Osborn
3289.3150
15 George Rushing
12424.0240
89 Zac Lefebvre
12020.0200
24 Johnathan Hawkins
11818.0180
21 Antonio Nunn
2115.560
81 Tyler Mabry
382.791
4 Isaiah King
00--0
RutgersRecYdsAvgLongTD
88 Jerome Washington
36220.7250
21 Eddie Lewis
33010.0240
18 Bo Melton
3299.7150
15 Shameen Jones
22512.5170
23 Jonathan Hilliman
199.090
2 Raheem Blackshear
382.7100
85 Daevon Robinson
231.520
7 Hunter Hayek
122.020

Kicking

BuffaloFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
19 Adam Mitcheson
000.0066
RutgersFGMFGAPctLongXPMXPA
95 Justin Davidovicz
22100.03411

Returns

BuffaloKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
8 K.J. Osborn
12727.027055210.4280
4 Isaiah King
33612.0270000.000
RutgersKRYdsAvgLongTDPRYdsAvgLongTD
20 Avery Young
000.00022512.5220
2 Raheem Blackshear
12525.0250000.000
23 Jonathan Hilliman
177.070000.000
10 Isaih Pacheco
12020.0200000.000

Punting

BuffaloPuntAvgLong
40 Evan Finegan
539.244
RutgersPuntAvgLong
94 Adam Korsak
1043.752