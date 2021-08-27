NCAAF win totals, US Open and NFL Week 1 odds









On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick break down the field at this year's U.S. Open tennis tournament and Drew explains why Novak Djokovic (-141) has gone through a grueling summer of competition and should not be the favorite coming into Flushing Meadows.

Drew and Sara also dive into a couple of Week 1 NFL lines, including the Browns vs. the Chiefs (-6) and the Ravens (-4.5) vs. the Raiders. Drew notes that both the Browns and Chiefs have had some significant changes to their roster, but ultimately thinks Cleveland is the more well-rounded team in this matchup. The Ravens have had a plethora of injuries to start the season, which both Sara and Drew are concerned about when they had to Las Vegas for their season opener.

NBC Sports EDGE's Eric Froton joins the show to highlight a couple of his favorite win total bets for the college football season. He likes Washington (8.5) and UMass (1.5) to both go over their win totals. He expects the returning starters for Washington to make a run for a PAC-12 title and sees the transfers and recruits UMass has picked up on the offseason paying dividends for the Minutemen.

Sara and Drew wrap up the week with their Edge of the Day plays. Sara likes a defensive battle between Chelsea and Liverpool and is backing the Under goals (2.5). Drew expects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the last undefeated team in the NFL and explains why their schedule at the beginning of the season makes it good value at +600.

You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts, wherever you find your podcasts — or in the embedded player below.

If you want to gain an edge over your competition, join us live on YouTube at 11 AM ET Monday through Friday on the NBC Sports Edge YouTube channel for the latest on Bet the Edge.