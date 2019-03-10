Sign in
Stadium: Assembly Hall
Shop Gear
Rutgers
10th BTEN D-I
73
Indiana
9th BTEN D-I
89
Final
Team
1
2
RUTG
36
37
IND
46
43
Pts
Ast
Reb
E. Omoruyi
18
1
6
C. McConnell
17
3
5
R. Harper Jr.
8
1
7
M. Mathis
7
0
4
S. Carter
6
0
2
Pts
Ast
Reb
J. Morgan
25
0
7
R. Langford
20
2
6
D. Green
16
0
0
A. Durham
9
2
2
D. Davis
7
0
4
Box Score
Game Stream
Team Comparison