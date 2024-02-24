Skip to Navigation
News
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Rankings
Stats
Teams
Players
Recruiting
Odds
March Madness
…
Sports
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy
League
Trending
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAAB
NCAAW
Top Soccer
Premier League
Champions League
MLS
La Liga
World Cup
Europa League
Golf
Tennis
NFL
NCAAF
WNBA
2:50 2nd
CBS
62
Cougars
HOU
2
2:50 2nd
59
Bears
BAY
11
Half
SECN
20
Commodores
VAN
Half
35
Gators
FLA
24
7:49 2nd
ESPN2
54
Tigers
MIZZ
7:49 2nd
59
Razorbacks
ARK
:22.0 2nd
FloH
60
Pirates
HAMP
:22.0 2nd
68
Huskies
N.E.
5:46 2nd
BTN
60
Hoosiers
IND
5:46 2nd
68
Nittany Lions
PSU
3:54 2nd
ESPN
74
Fighting Irish
ND
3:54 2nd
82
Orange
SYR
1:01 2nd
CBSS
72
Cougars
COFC
1:01 2nd
53
Tigers
TOWS
Half
ESPN+
36
Mocs
CHAT
Half
26
Bulldogs
CIT
Half
ESPN+
40
Bears
UCA
Half
47
Colonels
EKY
Half
ESPN+
48
Retrievers
UMBC
Half
24
Wildcats
UNH
Half
FloH
23
Tribe
W&M
Half
35
Seawolves
STONY
Half
ESPN+
44
Catamounts
WCU
Half
18
Keydets
VMI
Half
ESPN+
37
Great Danes
ALBY
Half
45
River Hawks
MALO
8:00 PM
FOX
Wildcats
NOVA
15-11
Wildcats
NOVA
8:00 PM
FOX
Huskies
CONN
1
24-3
Huskies
CONN
1
CONN -11.5
O/U 133.5
2:00 PM
CBS
Huskies
UW
15-12
Huskies
UW
2:00 PM
CBS
Wildcats
ARIZ
4
20-6
Wildcats
ARIZ
4
UW +16.5
O/U 167.5
4:00 PM
CBS
Crimson Tide
ALA
13
19-7
Crimson Tide
ALA
13
4:00 PM
CBS
Wildcats
UK
17
18-8
Wildcats
UK
17
ALA +2.5
O/U 175.5
8:00 PM
ESPN
Aggies
TAMU
15-11
Aggies
TAMU
8:00 PM
ESPN
Volunteers
TENN
5
20-6
Volunteers
TENN
5
TENN -10.5
O/U 146.5
2:00 PM
ESPN2
Mountaineers
WVU
9-17
Mountaineers
WVU
2:00 PM
ESPN2
Cyclones
ISU
6
20-6
Cyclones
ISU
6
WVU +18.5
O/U 144.5
2:00 PM
ESPN
Blue Devils
DUKE
8
21-5
Blue Devils
DUKE
8
2:00 PM
ESPN
Demon Deacons
WAKE
17-9
Demon Deacons
WAKE
WAKE -2.5
O/U 151.5
4:00 PM
ESPN
Tar Heels
UNC
10
20-6
Tar Heels
UNC
10
4:00 PM
ESPN
Cavaliers
UVA
20-7
Cavaliers
UVA
UNC -2.5
O/U 130.5
View All
Houston
(2)
1st BIG12 D-I
62
Baylor
(11)
3rd BIG12 D-I
59
2:50 2nd
Team
1
2
HOU
41
21
BAY
25
34
Pts
Ast
Reb
J. Roberts
15
3
6
E. Sharp
14
0
1
J. Shead
12
9
3
L.J. Cryer
9
2
2
J. Tugler
6
0
3
Pts
Ast
Reb
J. Walter
21
0
3
R. Dennis
14
4
2
J. Bridges
13
1
10
J. Nunn
9
5
4
J. Ojianwuna
2
0
4
Last Play
- 2nd 2:50
Jalen Bridges defensive rebound
Game Stats
25-54 (46.3%)
Field Goals
18-41 (43.9%)
6-7 (85.7%)
Free Throws
13-15 (86.7%)
6-20 (30%)
Three Pointers
10-22 (45.5%)
19
Total Rebounds
26
14
Assists
12
Summary
Play By Play
Team Comparison
Odds
Forums
GameChannel
Game Details
TV:
CBS
Odds:
O/U
135.5
Follow
Yahoo Sports
Yahoo Sports - NBC Sports Network. Certain Data by Sportradar.
