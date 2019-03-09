Sign in
Terms (Updated)
Privacy (Updated)
Search
Search
Cancel
NCAAB
Top Sports
More Sports
Home
Fantasy
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAAB
Soccer
Videos
Podcasts
AAF
NCAAF
Golf
MMA
World Cup
Boxing
NASCAR
Tennis
WNBA
NCAAW
Indycar
Horse Racing
Cycling
Odds
Rivals
Shop
Help
Jobs
NCAAB Home
Bracket
Scores/Schedule
Standings
Rankings
Big Board
Stats
Teams
Players
Recruiting
Pat Forde
Yahoo Sports Experts
Odds
Shop College Gear
TV: ESPN
Stadium: Dean Smith Center
Duke
(4)
3rd ACC D-I
25
N. Carolina
(3)
2nd ACC D-I
24
8:54 1st
Team
1
2
DUKE
25
-
UNC
24
-
Pts
Ast
Reb
R. Barrett
9
2
2
C. Reddish
8
0
0
J. DeLaurier
4
0
2
T. Jones
4
2
4
M. Bolden
0
0
0
Pts
Ast
Reb
N. Little
7
0
1
K. Williams
6
0
1
C. White
5
1
0
C. Johnson
3
0
3
L. Maye
2
4
5
Last Play
-
8:54 1st
-
UNC
Full timeout (Timeout #1)
Game Stats
10-20 (50%)
Field Goals
10-23 (43.5%)
3-3 (100%)
Free Throws
1-2 (50%)
2-6 (33.3%)
Three Pointers
3-10 (30%)
11
Total Rebounds
10
5
Assists
5
Box Score
Game Stream
Team Comparison