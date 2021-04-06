NCAAB 2021-22 Future Odds: Michigan, UCLA

What an amazing 2020-21 College Basketball season we just witnessed. Gonzaga goes undefeated until the National Championship Game and Baylor more than survive the collision course we were all expecting but throttles Gonzaga from the opening tip to the final whistle.

I had Baylor at +450 and +375 to win it all, but others had Baylor as high as +1300, getting the Bears before the season opened, or as early as now last year. Well, PointsBet listed the future market on the 2021-22 season and the champion, not even a few hours after Baylor cut down the nets.

I have two sleeper teams I like to make runs next season, but taking a quick preview of the top odds, Gonzaga leads the pack, but one of these six teams stick out to me.

The Big 3: Gonzaga (+800), Michigan (+900) and Baylor (+1200)

All three of these teams have a boatload of players that will enter the NBA Draft or graduate.

Gonzaga will lose Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi and Anton Watson to the NBA Draft.

Michigan will likely lose Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers to the NBA, while the Wolverines await Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson's decisions.

Baylor will lose Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell to the Draft, while MaCio Teague and Mark Vital graduate.

Out of the three, I believe Juwon Howard's Michigan bunch has a realistic shot at winning the Championship. If Dickinson or Brooks leave, I will retract that statement, but one or both would undoubtedly boost Michigan's chances. Michigan has two ESPN top eight recruits committed to its class of 2021, with four top-six recruits still considering the Wolverines.

Gonzaga will again run its conference into the dirt, but that is a ton of talent to replace. Baylor being the reigning champions, will have a target on its back.

Only seven programs have won back-to-back NCAA titles in history, and Florida in 2006 and 2007 was the last. As someone who supported and bet on Baylor to win it all, I would fade the Bears as a repeat option.

Great Value: Kentucky (+2500) and UCLA (+1600)

These two teams receive a barrage of incoming freshmen ranked in the top 100.

UCLA is the most intriguing given the Final Four run that almost ended in an upset of then-undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Bruins proved Gonzaga is human and the Baylor Bears took care of UCLA's leftovers.

The Bruins could return Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Jalen Hill, Jules Bernard and Cody Riley. Not to mention, they have the No. 12, 60 and 67 ESPN ranked recruits committed to the Bruins. That is a lot to work with after being the underdog what seemed like an entire season. If UCLA returns a majority of those players, watch out as the Pac-12 is on everyone's radar.

Kentucky is always on the recruiting trail and three top 28 recruits go to show they still can deliver. The No. 2 and 4 recruits are still considering the Wildcats and would be fantastic replacements to the three or four players that will likely go pro.

I believe Kentucky can be a dark horse to make it out of the SEC Tournament and get hot into March. Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament last season, so the Wildcats will be out for blood in 2021-22.

John Calipari always has a knack for getting his teams right and the last time he missed the NCAA Tournament was 2012-13 and Kentucky went to the Final Four the following season. I like the sound of that!

Here are more odds for the field. You can find the rest on PointsBet.

