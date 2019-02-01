Menu
Ole Miss fans trash court after controversial loss
Yahoo Sports
Iowa coach suspended after cussing out ref
Yahoo Sports
Virginia Tech pounces on Zion-less Duke
Yahoo Sports
Indiana's rare glimpse of joy in dull season
Yahoo Sports
Jermaine Samuels scores 29 points as Villanova snaps losing streak with win over No. 10 Marquette
NBC Sports Philadelphia
•
3 hours ago
Dream comes true for college basketball team manager
WPVI – Philadelphia
No. 12 Nevada beats in-state rival UNLV 89-73
The Associated Press
Wednesday’s Things To Know: Big East title undecided, Baylor keeps pace and Penn State continues its surge
NBC Sports
No. 23 Cincinnati wins 52-49 at SMU despite horrid shooting
NBC Sports
Edwards scores 23, No. 14 Purdue shakes off Illinois 73-56
NBC Sports
Brown scores 20 to lead St. Joseph's over Fordham 66-52
The Associated Press
No kneeling, cups tossed as Ole Miss falls to No. 7 Tenn
The Associated Press
•
5 hours ago
Townes carries Loyola of Chicago over Northern Iowa 56-55
The Associated Press
Unruh scores 20 as Central Arkansas ends 7-game skid 92-74
The Associated Press
Bowman leads Boston College to 66-59 victory over Louisville
The Associated Press
Florida Gators beat Vandy 71-55 for 5th straight victory
The Associated Press
Stockard leads St. Bonaventure past Duquesne 68-47
The Associated Press
Robb scores 20 to lead Niagara over Canisius 86-84
The Associated Press
Murphy lifts Drake over Indiana St. 80-68
The Associated Press
Lane scores 20 to lead Northwestern St. over UIW 68-60
The Associated Press
Kennedy lifts McNeese St. past Nicholls St. 84-75
The Associated Press
Keeling lifts Charleston Southern past UNC Asheville 77-48
The Associated Press
Fletcher carries S. Illinois over Evansville 98-91
The Associated Press
Blagojevic leads Hartford over Binghamton 96-76
The Associated Press
Jerome, Hunter lead No. 2 Virginia’s rout of Ga. Tech, 81-51
NBC Sports
No. 11 Texas Tech shares Big 12 lead after 84-80 OT win
NBC Sports
Miller carries George Mason past Richmond 77-63
The Associated Press
Yarbrough carries Illinois St. past Missouri St. 65-57
The Associated Press
Deas leads La Salle past Davidson 79-69
The Associated Press