NCAA Wrestling Saturday Recap: Yianni Diakomihalis wins 4th title, Penn St. wins team crown

TULSA, Okla. — Happy Saturday from the BOK Center, where the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships wrapped up.

Penn State won the team title, its 10th under head coach Cael Sanderson, all of which have come since 2011. Additionally, Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis became the fifth wrestler in NCAA history to win four individual Division I national titles after a 4-2 finals win over Ohio State's Sammy Sasso at 149 pounds.

Iowa finished second, totaling 82.5 points with six All-Americans. Real Woods (141) finished second after a 6-4 finals loss to Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez. Tony Cassioppi (285) took fourth, Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) both took fifth, and Spencer Lee (125) and Max Murin (149) took sixth.

Iowa State finished 11th overall with two All-Americans. David Carr (165) finished second, losing 8-2 to Missouri's Keegan O'Toole in Saturday's finals. Marcus Coleman (184) finished fifth. Parker Keckeisen (184) finished second, leading Northern Iowa to a 16th-place team finish with 29 team points.

Additionally, South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan, an Alburnett native, reached the NCAA finals at 197 pounds, and Minnesota's Michael Blockhus, a three-time Iowa state champion, finished eighth at 149 pounds.

Below are final team scores and results from Saturday night's finals — as well as full results from Saturday's early session, too.

2023 NCAA Wrestling Finals Results

157lbs : #1 Austin O'Connor (North Carolina) dec. #2 Levi Haines (Penn State), 6-2

165lbs : #2 Keegan O'Toole (Missouri) dec. #1 David Carr (Iowa State), 8-2

174lbs : #1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) pinned #2 Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) in 2:46

184lbs : #3 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) dec. #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa), 7-2

197lbs : #1 Nino Bonaccorsi (Pittsburgh) dec. #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State), 5-3

285lbs : #1 Mason Parris (Michigan) dec. #3 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State), 5-1

125lbs : #2 Pat Glory (Princeton) dec. #4 Matt Ramos (Purdue), 4-1

133lbs : #3 Vito Arujau (Cornell) dec. #1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State), 10-4

141lbs : #2 Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado) dec. #1 Real Woods (Iowa), 6-4

149lbs: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. #2 Sammy Sasso (Ohio State), 4-2

Final NCAA Wrestling Team Scores

Penn State, 137.5 Iowa, 82.5 Cornell, 76.5 Ohio State, 70.5 Missouri, 64.5 Arizona State, 55 Michigan, 58.5 Nebraska, 54 Virginia Tech, 49 NC State, 48 Iowa State, 47 North Carolina, 42 Princeton, 37.5 South Dakota State, 37 Minnesota, 30.5 Northern Iowa, 29

Session 5 Matches for Iowa, Iowa State, UNI wrestlers

125 pounds

#1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) — medically-forfeited out, will finish sixth

149 pounds

Consolation Semifinals : #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 4-3 to #3 Kyle Parco (Arizona State)

5th-Place Match : #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 12-3 to #4 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) Murin finished 6th.

7th-Place Match : #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) lost 6-2 to #6 Brock Mauller (Missouri) Blockhus finished 8th.



174 pounds

Consolation Semifinals : #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) lost 7-2 to #4 Chris Foca (Cornell)

5th-Place Match : #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) won 4-2 (SV) over #5 Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) Brands finished 5th.



184 pounds

Consolation Semifinals : #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) lost 5-2 to #2 Trent Hidlay (NC State)

5th-Place Match : #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) won by medical forfeit over #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State) Coleman finished 5th.



197 pounds

Consolation Semifinals : #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) lost 3-1 to #3 Rocky Elam (Missouri)

5th-Place Match : #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won 7-3 over #4 Ethan Laird (Rider) Warner finished 5th.



285 pounds

Consolation Semifinals : #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) won 4-0 over #10 Zach Elam (Missouri)

3rd-Place Match : #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) lost by fall in 4:16 to #2 Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) Cassioppi finished 4th.



