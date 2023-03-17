NCAA Wrestling: Live updates, team scores, results from Iowa, ISU, UNI wrestlers on Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships continue Friday here at the BOK Center, with Sessions 3 and 4.
The Iowa wrestling team go into Friday night in second place overall, with 48 points. Three wrestlers in the semifinals — Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Tony Cassioppi (285) — and three more in the bloodround — Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197). The Hawkeyes went 6-6 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 21-11.
Iowa State climbed into the top-10, currently in 9th with 28 team points. David Carr (165) made the semifinals and four others — Zach Redding (133), Casey Swiderski (141), Marcus Coleman (184), Sam Schuyler (285) — are in the bloodround. The Cyclones went 9-4 overall in Session 3, bringing their overall tournament record to 19-10.
Northern Iowa sits in a tie for 12th, with 22 points, after Parker Keckeisen (184) made the semifinals and both Kyle Biscoglia (133) and Austin Yant (165) reached the bloodround. The Panthers went 7-4 overall, bringing their overall tournament record to 15-10.
Penn State took a commanding lead in the team race, with 78 points thanks to 7 semifinalists and one more wrestler reaching the bloodround. The Hawkeyes lead a heated race for second, ahead of third-place Cornell (45.5) and fourth-place Nebraska (44). Michigan (39), Missouri (34), and Ohio State (31) sit 5th-6th-7th.
You can watch the action on ESPN, ESPNU, and ESPN+, or follow along online through Trackwrestling or by following me, Cody Goodwin, the Des Moines Register's wrestling writer, for live updates, analysis, commentary, and more throughout the tournament.
Here is Friday's schedule:
Session 3: 11 a.m. CT, ESPNU
Session 4: 7 p.m., CT, ESPN
Semifinals (Mats 3-4), Consolations (Mats 1-2-5-6)
We will provide updates here all day, with results and a look at what's next, so check back often as the action unfolds.
NCAA Wrestling Team Scores after Session 3
Penn State, 78 (7 wrestlers in the semifinals, 1 wrestling back)
Iowa, 48 (3, 3)
Cornell, 45.5 (3, 3)
Nebraska, 44 (4, 1)
Michigan, 39 (2, 3)
Missouri, 34 (2, 4)
Ohio State, 31 (1, 6)
NC State, 29 (1, 3)
Iowa State, 28 (1, 4)
Arizona State, 27 (2, 2)
Lehigh, 22.5 (1, 2)
Northern Iowa, 22 (1, 2)
Princeton, 22 (2, 0)
Virginia Tech, 21 (1, 5)
Air Force, 20 (1, 0)
South Dakota State, 20 (1, 3)
125 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) won 14-4 over #8 Anthony Noto (Lock Haven)
Wrestlebacks: #26 Jack Wagner (North Carolina) lost by fall in 4:15 to #24 Nick Babin (Columbia)
Wagner has been eliminated.
Up Next
Semifinals: #1 Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. #4 Matt Ramos (Purdue)
133 pounds
Session 3
Wrestlebacks: #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #16 Joe Heilmann (Rutgers)
Wrestlebacks: #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 11-3 over #29 Angelo Rini (Columbia)
Wrestlebacks: #23 Brody Teske (Iowa) lost 4-1 to #9 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh)
Teske has been eliminated.
Round-of-16
#15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) won 7-4 over #7 Michael Colaiocco (Penn)
#14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) won 5-3 (SV) over #22 Cody Phippen (Air Force)
Up Next
Bloodround: #15 Kyle Biscoglia (Northern Iowa) vs. #5 Kai Orine (NC State)
Bloodround: #14 Zach Redding (Iowa State) vs. #8 Aaron Nagao (Minnesota)
141 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #1 Real Woods (Iowa) won 9-0 over #8 Allan Hart (Missouri)
Wrestlebacks: #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won by fall in 6:48 over #7 Vince Cornella (Cornell)
Wrestlebacks: #14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #29 Jordan Titus (West Virginia)
Round-of-16
#24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) won 10-5 over #18 Frankie Tal-Shahar (Northwestern)
#14 Cael Happel (Northern Iowa) lost 7-3 to #11 Clay Carlson (South Dakota State)
Happel has been eliminated.
Up Next
Semifinals: #1 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. #4 Brock Hardy (Nebraska)
Bloodround: #24 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) vs. #12 Parker Filius (Purdue)
CASEY SWIDERSKI GETS THE FALL!!
Not done yet!! @CaseySwiderski pic.twitter.com/jfXz3vEzsI
— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 17, 2023
149 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals; #8 Max Murin (Iowa) lost 8-7 to #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)
Wrestlebacks: #16 Colin Realbuto (Northern Iowa) lost 10-7 to #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly)
Realbuto has been eliminated.
Wrestlebacks: #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 9-6 over #25 Caleb Tyus (SIUE)
Wrestlebacks: #5 Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) lost 3-2 to #11 Doug Zapf (Penn)
Johnson has been eliminated.
Round-of-16
#10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) won 3-1 (SV) over #33 Dom Demas (Cal Poly)
Up Next
Bloodround: #8 Max Murin (Iowa) vs. #22 Chance Lamer (Michigan)
Bloodround: #10 Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) vs. #20 Graham Rooks (Indiana)
157 pounds
Session 3
Wrestlebacks: #25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) won by fall in 2:06 over #10 Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)
Wrestlebacks: #22 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa) lost 17-9 to #28 Paddy Gallagher (Ohio State)
Holschlag has been eliminated.
Wrestlebacks: #14 Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) lost by fall in 6:43 to #13 Trevor Chumbley (Northwestern)
Siebrecht has been eliminated.
Round-of-16
#25 Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) lost 10-1 to #32 Vinny Zerban (Northern Colorado)
Kraisser has been eliminated.
Win or go home. @jj_krais chooses to stay!
He gets the fall to knock off the No. 10 seed Kaden Gfeller from Oklahoma State! pic.twitter.com/uPY9aQvedq
— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 17, 2023
165 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) won 2-1 over #9 Shane Griffith (Stanford)
Wrestlebacks: #6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) won 6-3 over #28 Andrew Sparks (Minnesota)
Wrestlebacks: #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-5 over #31 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)
Round-of-16
#6 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) lost 5-2 to #4 Julian Ramirez (Cornell)
Kennedy has been eliminated.
#17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) won 10-0 over #25 Bubba Wilson (Nebraska)
Up Next
Semifinals: #1 David Carr (Iowa State) vs. #5 Quincy Monday (Princeton)
Bloodround: #17 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa) vs. #3 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin)
174 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) lost 2-0 to #3 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech)
Wrestlebacks: #13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) won 6-1 over #14 Ben Pasiuk (Army West Point)
Round-of-16
#13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) won 3-1 (SV) over #12 Aaron Olmos (Oregon State)
Up Next
Bloodround: #11 Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. #9 Edmond Ruth (Illinois)
Bloodround: #13 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) vs. #7 Peyton Mocco (Missouri)
184 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) won 3-2 over #9 Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota)
Quarterfinals: #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) lost 3-1 (SV) to #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)
Wrestlebacks: #12 Abe Assad (Iowa) lost 4-3 to #11 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)
Assad has been eliminated.
Up Next
Semifinals: #1 Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) vs. #4 Trey Munoz (Oregon State)
Bloodround: #5 Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) vs. #8 Matt Finesilver (Michigan)
197 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) won 6-4 (SV) over #2 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly)
Wrestlebacks: #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won by fall in 1:59 over #20 Evan Bockman (Utah Valley)
Wrestlebacks: #13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) won 3-1 over #30 Andrew Davison (Northwestern)
Round-of-16
#14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) won 9-3 over #6 Isaac Turmble (NC State)
#13 Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) lost 2-1 to #5 Michael Beard (Lehigh)
Bastida has been eliminated.
Up Next
Semifinals: #7 Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) vs. #3 Rocky Elam (Missouri)
Bloodround: #14 Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. #8 Silas Allred (Nebraska)
285 pounds
Session 3
Quarterfinals: #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) won 3-1 (SV) over #5 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State)
Wrestlebacks: #13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) won 6-1 over #19 Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke)
Wrestlebacks: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 3-2 over #23 Jacob Bullock (Indiana)
Round-of-16
#13 Tyrell Gordon (Northern Iowa) lost 2-1 to #12 Colton McKierman (SIUE)
Gordon has been eliminated.
#8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) won 4-2 over #18 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma)
Up Next
Semifinals: #4 Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. #1 Mason Parris (Michigan)
Bloodround: #8 Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) vs. #11 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin)
