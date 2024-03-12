NCAA Women's Tournament - Storylines to watch entering Selection Sunday

Yahoo Sports women's basketball writer Cassandra Negley looks at the top themes to keep an eye on heading towards Selection Sunday.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: This is Cassandra Negley with Yahoo Sports. Selection Sunday is right around the corner. So let's take a look at the top storylines in the women's tournament heading into the bracket.

Caitlin Clark is the top story of this season. She broke Kelsey Plum's record for the all-time women's scoring in the NCAA Division I category. She went on to pass Lynette Woodard, Pete Maravich. She is still scoring points as she heads into the tournament with three Big Ten Championship titles now.

Iowa has the potential to be a number 1 seed. They can make it all the way to that title game. That'd be six more games for Caitlin Clark to pad her stats. Of course, she also has more than 1,000 assists. As for teams, South Carolina is leading everyone.

They went undefeated again this season, even though they replaced their entire starting five. They rank third offensively and first defensively as they rolled through the SEC schedule. South Carolina would be the 10th program to win a national title going undefeated.

UConn entered the season as a favorite to make it back to the Final Four after that streak was snapped last year. But that extinguished shortly into the season with Azzi Fudd's injury. Azzi Fudd is a former number 1 recruit with one of the sharpest shooting touches in the game.

Without her, UConn had to adjust, even though Paige Bueckers is back. They've relied a lot on freshmen and that duo of Paige Bueckers and forward Aaliyah Edwards. But the Big East is not what, say, the Pac-12 or the ACC is. Their competition has not been as tough. So time will tell how far they can get in this tournament.

And then, it is closing time for the Pac-12 as we know it. And it'll be interesting to see if they can get any teams into the Final Four. They have some good contenders.

First, there's Stanford, the regular season champion, behind Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen. USC won the tournament title against Stanford behind JuJu Watkins and her, about, 27 points per game, which is second only to Caitlin Clark. Then there's UCLA and Lauren Betts.

They also have a solid chance at making it to the final weekend. The Pac-12 will also put a few more teams into the field-- Oregon State, Colorado, Utah. Arizona is also on the bubble.