Kiana Williams sparks second-half comeback to lead No. 1 Stanford to Final Four

With dozens of close friends and family in the stands, the hometown star was struggling in the biggest game of the year. Kiana Williams had missed 11 straight shots and her Stanford Cardinal were in their largest deficit of the season.

Minutes into the third, Williams finally got one to go. On her way back down the court, she shook her head in shock and flipped her hands as if to say, "All right. Now it's on." From there it was all Cardinal.

No. 1 overall seed Stanford overcame a cold shooting stretch to drop No. 2 seed Louisville, 78-63, and advance to the Final Four. The Cardinal looked more like themselves in the second half with sharp shooting and a full bench to rotate, led by Ashten Prechtel. The taller lineup kept Louisville to 25 points in the second half and there wasn't enough Dana Evans could do to keep the Cardinals' season alive.

Stanford will face No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday night. The other semifinal is No. 1 UConn and No. 3 Arizona.

Williams lights comeback for Cardinal

Stanford fell into its deepest deficit of the season when the Cardinal trailed by 12 at half. They struggled shooting at 10-for-26 overall in the first half. They missed wildly on some attempts, and failed to convert rebounds to second-half points despite a taller lineup than Louisville.

The struggle didn't last long into the second half. Williams came alive at 6:48 of the third after missing 11 straight shots between the second and early third quarters. She lit a 17-2 run that she finished off herself with a floater that gave Stanford the lead back,46-45, at the 2:26 mark. Haley Jones had four rebounds, two on each end, during the run.

Stanford just capped off a 17-2 run against Louisville!



This ending is going to be good 🍿 #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/O7rBZ6xlsA — espnW (@espnW) March 31, 2021

Stanford struggled to hit anything from the onset. They made one of nine 3-point attempts after seven players sunk it from range in the Sweet 16 victory. The Cardinals turned steals into an early lead and Evans found space for easy shots.

Story continues

The Cardinal average nine 3-pointers a game on 38.3 percent from deep and have been even better over the past three games of the tournament. They've made at least 13 3-pointers in each outing. Overall they make nearly half their field goal attempts.

More from Yahoo Sports: