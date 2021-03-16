NCAA women's basketball tournament 64-team bracket revealed: Stanford is overall top seed

Corrections and clarifications: In an earlier version of this story, the school with the overall No. 1 seed was misstated. Stanford earned the overall No. 1.

The 2021 women's NCAA tournament is finally here and the road to the national title began Monday night with the tournament's 64-team bracket reveal. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all games will take place in and around San Antonio this year, with regions named after Texas landmarks.

No. 1-seeded teams include N.C. State (20-2), South Carolina (22-4), Connecticut (24-1) and Stanford (25-2). The Cardinal are the overall No. 1 and will be pursuing their third national title.

The 2019 national champion Baylor Bears are a No. 2 seed in the River Walk region.

The Huskies will be without coach Geno Auriemma for the opener Sunday as he isolates after a COVID-19 positive test Sunday. The school announced the news Monday, just hours before UConn was named a No. 1 seed.

Stanford players celebrate after winning the Pac-12 Conference tournament on March 7. THe Cardinal earned the No. 1 overall seed.

The first round will take place March 21 and 22 and the women's Final Four will be held at the Alamodome on April 2 and 4.

Alamo Region

1. Stanford vs. 16. Utah Valley

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Wake Forest

5. Missouri State vs. 12. UC Davis

4. Arkansas vs. 13.Wright State

6. Oregon vs. 11. South Dakota

3. Georgia vs. 14. Drexel

7. Northwestern vs. 10. UCF

2. Louisville vs. 15. Marist

River Walk Region

1. UConn vs. 16. High Point

8. Syracuse vs. 9. South Dakota State

5. Iowa vs. 12. Central Michigan

4. Kentucky vs. 13. Idaho State

6. Michigan vs. 11. Florida Gulf Coast

3. Tennessee vs. 14. Middle Tennessee

7. Virginia Tech vs. 10. Marquette

2. Baylor vs. 15. Jackson State

Mercado Region

1. N.C. State vs. 16. N.C. A&T

8. South Florida vs. 9. Washington State

5. Gonzaga vs. 12. Belmont

4. Indiana vs. 13. VCU

6. Rutgers vs. 11. BYU

3. Arizona vs. 14. Stony Brook

7. Iowa St. vs. 10. Michigan St.

2. Texas A&M vs. 15. Troy

Hemisfair Region

1. South Carolina vs. 16. Mercer

8. Oregon State vs. 9. Florida State

5. Georgia Tech vs. 12. Stephen F. Austin

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Lehigh

6. Texas vs. 11. Bradley

3. UCLA vs. 14. Wyoming

7. Alabama vs. 10. North Carolina

2. Maryland vs. 15. Mount St. Mary's

