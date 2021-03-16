NCAA women's basketball tournament: Print your bracket, make your picks

It has been 708 days since the Baylor Bears defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 82-81, at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Nearly two years since the best women's college basketball teams in the country took the court.

The 2020 NCAA women's basketball tournament was sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, but March Madness is FINALLY back.

Whether you fill out your bracket by picking your favorite mascot, choosing your alma mater to go all the way or by simply reading sports.usatoday.com for analysis from our experts – don't be late. Tournament play starts Sunday and the field is set.

