NCAA women's basketball tournament 2022: Print your bracket here

The 64-team women's NCAA tournament is locked in.

So you know what that means: It's time to print your bracket. The games begin Sunday and Monday with the first round, then the second round next Tuesday and Wednesday.

That includes No. 3 seed Michigan, which takes on No. 14 seed American on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Print away — and come back for more women's NCAA tournament coverage from the Detroit Free Press.

2022 NCAA women's tournament printable bracket

>>> PRINT YOUR WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET HERE (PDF)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NCAA women's basketball tournament 2022: Print your bracket