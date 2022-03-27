NCAA Women's Basketball: Elite Eight Best Bets

Editor’s Note: Don't just bet your favorite sports. LIVE YOUR BET LIFE! Get started today at PointsBet with two risk-free bets up to $2,000. Bet now!

After an exciting Sweet 16, only eight teams remain in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament but the madness of March is still going strong. Sunday’s Elite Eight games begin at 7:00 PM ET with a matchup between top overall seed South Carolina and a surprising double-digit seed in Creighton. I’m eyeing that game for my best bet of Sunday’s slate, while Monday’s marquee matchup between UConn and N.C. State offers some value as well.

South Carolina vs. Creighton

Creighton will have a tough time stopping National Player of the Year favorite Aliyah Boston, who put up a dominant 28 points and 22 boards in the Sweet 16 win over North Carolina to extend her SEC-record double-double streak to 27 consecutive games.

Creighton allowed opponents to shoot 61.5% from within four feet of the rim this year, which is 2.6% higher than the NCAA average and places the Bluejays in the 24th percentile. That mark has been even worse in the tournament despite Creighton's deep run, with opponents shooting 62.9% from near the rim.

Protecting the rim will be crucial for this matchup if Creighton wants to shock the world and take down South Carolina. The Bluejays allowed the most opponent points in the paint and field goal attempts in the paint out of any remaining tournament team, so I expect Boston to put up big numbers yet again.

Another concerning indicator is that Creighton rarely gets to the line, which is a necessity when playing the intimidating Gamecocks defense. South Carolina led the country in block rate and held opponents under 10 free throw attempts per game so far this tournament, behind only Michigan's defense.

Creighton is the only team to advance past the first round while forcing an opponent turnover rate of 10% or less. It's hard to beat South Carolina without getting easy buckets off steals, since the Gamecocks boast a dominant halfcourt defense and will earn plenty of extra offensive possessions by grabbing rebounds. South Carolina leads all tournament teams with a 50.3% offensive rebound rate, making the Gamecocks the only team rebounding over half of their own missed shots.

South Carolina owns the best defensive rating in the country, both over the full season and in the tournament. With the Gamecocks owning one of the top three-point defenses in college basketball, Creighton may struggle to score after more than 40% of the team's points came from beyond the arc in the last two tournament games.

Creighton had a nice run as a Cinderella double-digit seed, but I think the clock hits midnight on their chances tonight. The swarming Gamecocks defense will send the Bluejays home and I'm backing the favorites to cover a -13.5 spread.

EDGE: South Carolina -13.5 (2 Units)

N.C. State vs. UConn

It's not often that you see a top seeded team listed as underdogs to another team in their region, but that will be the case when N.C. State faces UConn with a Final Four berth on the line. According to ESPN's Who Picked Whom list of bracket selections, UConn is the popular pick to make the Final Four out of the Bridgeport region, partially due to the partial home-court advantage offered by the Connecticut location.

I'm less worried about the home court advantage, especially since, as a marquee program in college basketball, UConn fans would show up to any neutral site to support the Huskies in full force. Instead, I'm more focused on the battle that will take place on the court between two of the top teams in the country.

UConn struggled to stop opponents from beyond the arc so far this tournament, allowing a three-point percentage that ranks in the 3rd percentile among all tournament teams. That could be a problem against a sharpshooting N.C. State team that drained 35.5% of shots from beyond the arc to start March Madness.

These are two relatively evenly matched teams, with each side ranking in the top 10% of the country in both offensive and defensive rating this year. In games like this where it is likely to come down to the wire, I often give the edge to the team with a free throw advantage. The Huskies shot under 70% from the free throw line this season, a below-average mark. The Wolfpack knocked down over 75% of freebies this year, and averaged more fouls drawn per game than UConn.

No team put up a higher offensive rating entering the Elite Eight than N.C. State's 123.2 points per 100 possessions, and the Wolfpack also paced the field in second-chance points per game.

N.C. State already showed an ability to face adversity and come out on top in a close game. After a slow start in the Sweet 16, the Wolfpack stormed back and ended the game on a 15-4 run to defeat a tough Notre Dame squad by three.

My projections have N.C. State favored by -1.5, which means there's plenty of value on the underdogs at +3.5. I'm taking the points and hoping that the Wolfpack can take down the mighty Huskies and end UConn's streak of 13 consecutive Final Four appearances.

EDGE: N.C. State +3.5 (2 Units)

