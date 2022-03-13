NCAA women’s tournament selection show: How to watch, schedule, bracket originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Selection Sunday is here and it’s almost time to find out if your favorite team made the biggest college basketball tournament of the year.

The championship, which features 68 teams in the bracket for the first time ever, will start on Wednesday, March 16, with the First Four.

With the Selection Show hours away, here is everything you need to know about the bracket reveal:

What is the Selection Show?

The Selection Show is when the full bracket for the 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is revealed. The field is made up of 32 conference champions who earned automatic entry and 36 at-large teams who find out during the show if they've made it into the tournament or not. These selections are based on several stats, rankings and other factors taken into consideration by the Selection Committee.

When is the Selection Show?

The 2022 NCAA DI Women's Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 13.

What channel are the Selection Show and the bracket reveal on?

The Selection Show and bracket reveal will be on ESPN.

Is there a live stream for the Selection Show?

The Selection Show can be watched on ESPN.com along with the ESPN app.

Why did the women’s championship expand the bracket?

For the first time ever, the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship bracket will feature 68 teams.

The expansion from 64 to 68 teams was immediately approved by the Division I Council after a gender equity review in college basketball was conducted during the 2021 Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships. The adjustment is to bring equal participation opportunity for the women's tournament as the men's event, according to the NCAA.

"This was another important step in providing additional championship participation opportunities for women's basketball student-athletes," said Nina King, chair of the Division I Women's Basketball Committee. "The committee was in support of implementing this as soon as possible and were pleased that the expanded championship field will be in play immediately for the upcoming championship and beyond."

Story continues

Which teams are projected to be top seeds?

While the seeding will not become official until the bracket is revealed, here are the projected top seeds, according to ESPN.

No. 1 seeds:

NC State (29-3)

Baylor (27-5)

South Carolina (29-2)

Stanford (28-3)

No. 2 seeds:

Texas (25-6)

Iowa St. (26-6)

Louisville (25-4)

UConn (25-5)

Which teams are projected to be on the bubble?

The official list of teams on the bubble has not been released but here are the eight teams projected to be on the cusp, according to ESPN.

First four out:

Northwestern (17-12)

Boston College (19-11)

DePaul (22-10)

UCLA (14-12)

Next four out:

Alabama (17-13)

South Dakota St. (23-9)

Toledo (26-5)

Duke (17-13)

Where is each round of March Madness played?

First Four games, first- and second-round games will be played at the top-16 seeds.

Regionals are in Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington and Kansas.

The Final Four is at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.