NCAA women’s Final Four brings national buzz to CLE

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Across downtown Cleveland, there’s a buzz in the air as the city hosts the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

“Hawks, Hawks,” yelled one fan to another.

Tourists from across the county wandered downtown to explore the city and brag about which team would win it all.

“I want to straighten them out,” said a Hawkeyes fan from Florida. “We have a few hours to get them straightened out because we are Iowa!”

It’s a blockbuster weekend for Cleveland, the national epicenter of women’s college basketball.

Destination Cleveland estimated the semifinal and championship games could bring in $22 million.

“I think this is my 15th or 16th Final Four. We come whether or not UConn makes it. We just enjoy good quality women’s basketball. So we’re happy to see two competitive games,” said a University of Connecticut fan visiting from Maine.

Local business owners anticipate the tournament will give them a financial boost as well.

“We’re just excited to bring everybody into the city to show them Cleveland’s not only a good city, but we have a great selection of food as well,” said Jaffre Jackson, part owner of Zanzibar Soul Fusion. “Hopefully we have a full restaurant. It’s going to boost sales, just bringing people through the door.”

