NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring leaders

The hoops hierarchy leader continues to shine

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark made history on Thursday, February 15, 2024, with the prolific Hawkeye setting a new NCAA women’s basketball scoring record.

The previous total (3,527 points) by former Washington Huskies standout Kelsey Plum held firm since 2017, a benchmark that had not been challenged recently, with Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell coming close in 2018.

Clark continues adding to the massive achievement, too, with the Hawkeye star taking the team to the Final Four.

10. Rachel Banham, Minnesota (2016)

Points: 3,093

9. Jerica Coley, FIU (2014)

Points: 3,107

8. Lorri Bauman, Drake (1984)

Points: 3,115

7. Patricia Hoskins, Mississippi Valley State (1989)

Points: 3,122

6. Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse (still active)

Points: 3,184

5. Brittney Griner, Baylor (2013)

Points: 3,283

4. Jackie Stiles, Missouri State (2001)

Points: 3,393

3. Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State (2018)

Points: 3,402

2. Kelsey Plum, Washington (2017)

Points: 3,527

1. Caitlin Clark, Iowa (still active)

Points: 3,900

